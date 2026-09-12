Seahawks Handed Potential Trade Option Amid Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks saw starting QB Sam Darnold leave their Week 1 win over the New England Patriots with a hip injury. ESPN and NFL Network reported on Sept. 10, citing sources, that Darnold is expected to miss the Seahawks’ next game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 20.

Nonetheless, the report also said he should be back sooner rather than later and that Seattle has “dodged a bullet.” For now, the Seahawks are leaning on backup Drew Lock, but if something happens to Lock, Jalen Milroe would need to come in.

During the preseason, Milroe had a rollercoaster showing. Moreover, there’s no guarantee Lock can handle the starting job. While Darnold recovers, could the Seahawks use a Day 3 pick to acquire another quarterback as insurance in case Lock underperforms or suffers an injury?

In a Sept. 11 article, Brendan Howe floated the idea that Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Mason Rudolph should be a trade option for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have [a potential trade option for the Seahawks] in Mason Rudolph, who’s bunched in behind cemented starter Aaron Rodgers as things get going,” Howe wrote. “Mike McCarthy’s squad also kept young passers Will Howard and Drew Allar on their roster, despite a lot of talk as to whether that would be the smart idea.”

Mason Rudolph Would Bring Starting Experience

Since coming into the league in 2019, Rudolph has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 4,925 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions, per PFF.

“With Drew Lock having stepped in for Darnold on the fly against New England, going 16-for-22 for 187 yards and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Macdonald has a guy he could lean on,” Brendan added in his article.

“Adding Rudolph to the mix could give Seattle another option it could rely on as it aims to repeat, especially if Darnold’s injury lingers.”

Furthermore, Rudolph has starting experience in the NFL, which Milroe doesn’t have if the team wants more insurance behind Lock.

Milroe played all three preseason games for the Seahawks, earning a 64.8 passing grade while completing 60 percent of his passes for 311 passing yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and was sacked six times. Meanwhile, on the ground, Milroe had 13 carries for 72 rushing yards.

Seahawks HC Happy With Jadarian Price’s NFL Debut

Lock will be leaning on his running game, which will feature Jadarian Price, who ran for 52 yards on 10 carries. Two of Price’s 10 carries gained 10 or more yards, with his longest run being for 13 yards against the Patriots’ run defense. Price also averaged 5.2 yards per carry and recorded a PFF run grade of 67.5.

Despite not putting too much on Price’s plate, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was happy with what he saw and gave a one-word description to sum up the running back’s Week 1 performance.

“Decisive,” Macdonald said during a Sept. 11 appearance on Seattle Sports. “I thought he ran the ball really well. Maybe there are a couple of plays that I’m thinking where we can talk about maybe improving a little bit situationally, but I thought he had a really good start and I’m excited about him.

“He should be proud of himself going in there with no preseason reps and taking care of the football, staying square, and making decisive cuts. I thought that was really cool.”