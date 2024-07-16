Seahawks Predicted to Land Quarterback With ‘High-Level Arm Talent’

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking at their next potential franchise quarterback.

As the Seahawks enter the 2024 season, they’ll do so with Geno Smith as the starter for at least one more season. Head coach Mike Macdonald has already stated that Smith will be the starter entering the season, even following the addition of former Washington Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell.

However, the franchise’s future at quarterback is uncertain beyond this season. As Pro Football Network’s Owain Jones projects in his 2025 NFL Mock Draft, he predicts the Seahawks will select Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman at No. 13 in the first round. Jones makes the argument that Weigmna has the “tools” to move up draft boards, especially considering the upcoming quarterback class lacks top-end talent.

“Conner Weigman, a former five-star recruit, has the tools to rocket up draft boards in a quarterback class that lacks top-end talent,” writes Jones. “An ankle injury during Week 4 meant that the Texas A&M Aggies signal caller’s season ended prematurely in 2023, but he has flashed traits that will have NFL teams on notice.”

Why Conner Wiegman Is Highly-Hyped Prospect

The 6-foot-2 quarterback is a highly touted prospect who lacks experience at this stage of his career. The 20-year-old Weigman has just nine games and eight starts under his belt through two years as Texas A&M’s quarterback. After entering the 2022 season as the third-string quarterback, Weigman was named the starter entering the 2023 season.

However, he appeared in just four games, throwing eight touchdowns against two interceptions for a 68.9% completion rate and a 156.8 passer rating. His season ended prematurely due to a season-ending foot injury.

While Weigman obviously doesn’t have the experience under his belt just yet, there’s little doubt about his actual level of talent. As mentioned before by Jones, Weigman is a five-star prospect. Furthermore, he was actually a legit two-sport star in high school, starring as a major baseball prospect.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network details just how much of a “wild card” Weigman is when it comes to the quarterback prospects potentially entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The 2025 NFL Draft QB class is full of wild cards, but Weigman has some of the most distinct potential energy of that Wild Card group,” writes Cummings. “He was a five-star talent at Cypress Bridgeland in Texas, who led his team to a 31-7 combined record across three seasons at the varsity level. His near-elite arm talent was recognizable by scouts nationwide, and that talent landed him an opportunity at Texas A&M.”

Why the Seahawks Could Move on From Geno Smith

While Smith has been a Pro Bowler over the past two seasons, he’s entering this season with a completely new coaching regime. Gone is longtime head coach Pete Carroll — who named Smith the starter in 2022 — is in his place is Macdonald along with first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

The veteran quarterback will turns 34 years old this season and there is an out in his contract for next year. The Seahawks could move on from Smith with just a $13.5 million dead cap hit in 2025.

If the Seahawks miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season, there’s little reason to believe Macdonald will be tied to a quarterback that he inherited from the previous regime. If that ends up being the case, Weigman definitely becomes a possibility for Seattle next year.