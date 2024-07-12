Seahawks Predicted to Add ‘Massive’ WR as Tyler Lockett’s Potential Replacement

The Seattle Seahawks could soon be looking for Tyler Lockett’s replacement.

The 31-year-old receiver could very well be entering his final year in a Seahawks uniform. Seattle could save $17 million on the salary cap by releasing Lockett next offseason and the two sides already had to agree to a contract restructure to bring him back for a 10th season.

As Matt Miller of ESPN writes in his 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Seahawks could find Lockett — or even DK Metcalf’s — potential replacement in Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Miller mentions his size at 6-foot-5 along with his superb production as reasons for the Seahawks should take him in the first round with the projected 11th pick next year.

“Seattle has one of the NFL’s best receiving corps, but it’s also a unit poised for a breakup,” writes Miller. “Tyler Lockett — who is entering his age-32 season — and DK Metcalf both have potential outs in their contracts after this coming season. Yes, second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will factor into the Seahawks’ future plans, but adding a true No. 1 receiver with size is a sneaky need. McMillan is massive at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, and his catch radius seems unlimited. He grabbed 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and is poised for another huge year with quarterback Noah Fifita returning.”

Why Seahawks Would Draft Tetaira McMillan in 2025

McMillan ranked fifth in the NCAA in receiving yards last season and actually led the nation in yards per reception (18.0) during the 2022 season when he posted 702 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions during his freshman season.

The 6-foot-5 receiver’s breakthrough 2023 campaign led to him garnering a Second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

The Seahawks could very well head into a rebuild next offseason depending upon how things go this year. The organization is already under a new coaching regime lead by first-year head coach Mike Macdonald and first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Furthermore, Geno Smith could be entering his final year as the quarterback with a dead cap hit of just $13.5 million next offseason.

Why Tyler Lockett is Likely Entering Final Season with Seahawks

If Seattle proves to be a non-contender, the Seahawks will very likely move off of Lockett. While Metcalf also has an out in his contract at a dead cap hit of just $11.5 million for next year, the latter is in his prime, while the former has already exited his. Although Lockett led the team with 79 receptions on 122 targets last season, he’s slowly become more of a possession receiver than a big-threat one. He averaged just 11.3 yards per reception — the second-lowest of his career — after averaging 16.1 yards per reception just two years prior.

When factoring in that the Seahawks already have a possession receiver in second-year man Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it makes Lockett expendable.

Lockett has actually been mentioned as a potential in-season trade deadline candidate due to the Seahawks’ uncertain future and the arrival of their new coaching regime. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine actually brought up the possibility in a recent article.

“If they decide to go that route they would have a few trade assets who could net a good return,” writes Ballentine. “Tyler Lockett is the most notable. He signed a new contract this offseason, but he still only has two years left on his deal. A trade this season would clear $14.9 million in cap space.”

Whether or not they trade Lockett this season remains to be seen. But this will likely be his final year in Seattle. If that ends up being the case, the Seahawks could select McMillan to form one huge receiving duo with Metcalf.