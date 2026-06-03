NFL Announces Seattle Seahawks Preseason News

The Seattle Seahawks will get a national television window before the 2026 regular season begins.

The NFL announced that Seattle’s preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans will air on FOX on Sunday, August 23, at 8 p.m. ET. The Seahawks list the game as a 5 p.m. PT kickoff from Nashville, giving Seattle fans one nationally televised preseason look before the final roster cutdown period arrives.

That is the headline item in a three-game preseason slate that sends the Seahawks on the road twice. Seattle opens the preseason at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 15, then travels to Tennessee for the FOX game before closing the exhibition schedule at the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, August 28.

Seahawks-Titans Gets FOX Window in Preseason Week 2

The Seahawks’ FOX appearance comes during Preseason Week 2, which is often the most revealing part of August for teams trying to balance starter reps with roster evaluation.

Seattle’s preseason opener against Dallas will be carried locally on KING 5, according to the team. The finale at Kansas City is also scheduled for KING 5. The Tennessee game stands apart because it is the one Seattle preseason matchup placed on a national broadcast network.

For fans, that makes the Titans game the easiest preseason matchup to find outside the Pacific Northwest. It also creates a broader stage for Seattle’s position battles, rookie evaluations and any limited work the coaching staff chooses to give key starters.

The Titans also confirmed the matchup as part of their preseason schedule, listing Seattle’s visit for Sunday, August 23, at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.

Why This Seahawks Preseason Game Matters

Preseason results rarely matter by themselves. The usage does.

The second preseason game can be especially useful because it arrives after teams have had time to evaluate training camp and the first exhibition. Coaches have a better sense of which roster competitions need more live work, which young players need heavier snaps and which veterans can be protected.

For the Seahawks, the Tennessee game gives national viewers a chance to see how Mike Macdonald’s team looks before the roster picture tightens. That can include offensive line combinations, depth in the secondary, backup quarterback work, special teams roles and young players trying to force their way onto the 53-man roster.

It is also Seattle’s only preseason game between the home opener against Dallas and the quick turnaround to Kansas City five days later. That timing makes the Titans matchup the cleanest evaluation point before the Seahawks move into their final preseason week.

The larger backdrop is Seattle’s national profile. The Seahawks’ 2026 regular-season schedule features a franchise-record six primetime games, according to the team, including a Christmas game at Lumen Field.

That does not make a preseason broadcast a major event on its own. But it does fit the broader picture: the league is putting Seattle in front of national audiences early and often.

Seahawks’ Full 2026 Preseason Schedule

Seattle’s full preseason schedule is:

Saturday, August 15: Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. PT, KING 5

Sunday, August 23: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 5 p.m. PT, FOX

Friday, August 28: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs, 5 p.m. PT, KING 5

CBS Sports also lists the same three-game slate, with the Titans matchup noted as Seattle’s FOX game.

The league’s national preseason TV schedule includes five announced windows: the Hall of Fame Game on NBC, Raiders-Texans on ESPN, Seahawks-Titans on FOX, Patriots-Browns on Prime Video and Bengals-Eagles on CBS.

That puts Seattle in a small group of teams with a nationally televised preseason game already locked in.

For a Seahawks team preparing for another season with significant national attention, the FOX game in Nashville gives fans an early checkpoint. The final score will be secondary. The more important questions will be who plays, how long they play and which players use the national stage to make the roster decisions harder before cutdown day.