Proposed Trade Sees Seahawks Unload DK Metcalf for Major Haul

A proposed trade would see the Seattle Seahawks unload their best player.

In a trade scenario proposed by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, the Seahawks would trade star wide receiver DK Metcalf and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for first and fifth-round picks in 2025 along with a second-round pick in 2026.

Davenport actually mentions Metcalf as the wide receiver that the Steelers should most target. However, he also finishes his thoughts by saying it would take a “Godfather” offer to lure Metcalf away from Seattle.

“But the Seahawks didn’t act like a team preparing to trade their No. 1 wideout during the draft—so luring Metcalf away from the Pacific Northwest would probably take what amounts to a Godfather offer,” writes Davenport.

Why the Seahawks Could Consider Trading DK Metcalf

While it’s unlikely the Seahawks are looking to move Metcalf, the possibility is at least there — as Davenport mentions — due to Seattle moving into a new era without longtime head coach Pete Carroll. With a new head coach in Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks could consider many possible moves as they move into a new era.

While Metcalf did sign a three-year, $72 million contract extension back in 2022, his contract is up at the conclusion of the 2025 season and the Seahawks could save $17 million in cap space by dealing Metcalf post-June 1, as Mookie Alexander of SB Nation’s Field Gulls previously mentioned.

“While a Metcalf trade at this point would be a stunner, the post-June 1 date Allbright referenced is important to note,” Alexander wrote on Wednesday, May 1. “Dealing Metcalf after June 1 would save the Seahawks $17 million in cap space, with DK’s contract set to expire at the end of 2025. If a trade happens before June 1, then they save $9.5 million but incur $22.5 million in dead money over the final two seasons.”

Seahawks Could Consider DK Metcalf Deal After Start of 2024 Season

There is little doubt when it comes to Metcalf’s impact and production for the Seahawks. The 26-year-old receiver has been the team’s go-to receiver since his rookie season, posting at least 900 yards during all five seasons of his career. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler coming off a 66-reception, 1,114-yard, eight-touchdown season in which he posted a career-high 16.9 yards per reception — the fifth-highest mark in the NFL.

However, the looming expiration of his contract combined with the possible cap savings makes the idea of trading Metcalf a potentially alluring one.

It’s clear that the Steelers are in desperate need of a No. 2 receiver to pair alongside George Pickens after moving Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. As KOA’s Benjamin Allbright previously reported, the Steelers have already inquired about Courtland Sutton, Brandon Aiyuk and Metcalf regarding a possible trade.

“They called about Aiyuk and Sutton and have been rebuffed, at least with opening talks,” wrote Allbright on Tuesday, April 30. “Called about DK, I don’t believe a trade would get done there until after june first (if one got done at all).”

While it’s hard to envision the Seahawks pulling off this trade before the season starts, it is a possibility worth exploring once the season begins. If Seattle falters early on in the season and they appear to be more pretenders than contenders, the Seahawks could deal Metcalf for a “Godfather” offer, as Davenport mentions.