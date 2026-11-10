Seahawks Pursuit For Jonathan Taylor Over After Colts Decision

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the many teams in the market for Indianapolis Colts Al-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of the trade deadline.

Although the team were in the mix for Taylor for much of the past few weeks, with less than an hour to go before the trade deadline at 4pm ET, the Colts informed their star offensive player that he will be remaining with the team through the deadline and thus until the offseason.

“The Colts won’t trade star RB Jonathan Taylor by today’s deadline, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.” Tom Pelissero reported on Nov.10.

“Multiple teams offered a second-round pick and more for Taylor. But the Colts wanted a blockbuster offer to even consider it. Instead, Taylor stays in Indy.”

Colts Declined Second Round Pick For Jonathan Taylor

The Colts being unwilling to part with their 27-year old tailback, who will be 28 in January, for a sum more than a second round pick and more seems somewhat surprising.

But it does mean that, for now, the Seahawks will be relying on the services of rookie first round pick Jadarian Price and former second rounder Zach Charbonnet, as well as depth options George Holani and ex-Packer Emanuel Wilson.

Were the Seahawks to have traded for Taylor, it is expected that the move would have included one (or more) of Charbonnet or Wilson going the other way, with Holani likely remaining the third down back in Seattle.