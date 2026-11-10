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Seahawks Pursuit For Jonathan Taylor Over After Colts Decision

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Jonathan Taylor running back Indianapolis Colts
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 18: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against Cedric Gray #33 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the many teams in the market for Indianapolis Colts Al-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of the trade deadline.

Although the team were in the mix for Taylor for much of the past few weeks, with less than an hour to go before the trade deadline at 4pm ET, the Colts informed their star offensive player that he will be remaining with the team through the deadline and thus until the offseason.

“The Colts won’t trade star RB Jonathan Taylor by today’s deadline, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.” Tom Pelissero reported on Nov.10. 

“Multiple teams offered a second-round pick and more for Taylor. But the Colts wanted a blockbuster offer to even consider it. Instead, Taylor stays in Indy.”

Colts Declined Second Round Pick For Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor running back Indianapolis Colts
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 1: Running back Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs for a first down in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

The Colts being unwilling to part with their 27-year old tailback, who will be 28 in January, for a sum more than a second round pick and more seems somewhat surprising.

But it does mean that, for now, the Seahawks will be relying on the services of rookie first round pick Jadarian Price and former second rounder Zach Charbonnet, as well as depth options George Holani and ex-Packer Emanuel Wilson.

Were the Seahawks to have traded for Taylor, it is expected that the move would have included one (or more) of Charbonnet or Wilson going the other way, with Holani likely remaining the third down back in Seattle.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports journalist who covers the NFL (and sometimes MMA) for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in 2022 and has covered the NFL for multiple publications including Newsweek, Athlon Sports and On Sports Illustrated. More about Daniel Arwas

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Seahawks Pursuit For Jonathan Taylor Over After Colts Decision

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