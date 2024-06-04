Seahawks Pushed to Trade for 4-Time Pro Bowler Due to ‘QB Purgatory’

The Seattle Seahawks could lift themselves from fringe playoff contender into a Super Bowl contender by making a move for an elite pass rusher.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Douglas Lawson, the Seahawks could benefit from acquiring a pass-rushing threat such as four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots. Lawson mentions Seattle as one of seven teams that are considered in the “QB purgatory” category. The quarterback purgatory category includes teams who have quarterbacks that may be good enough to lead the team to a playoff win, but not good enough to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl victory.

The Seahawks will enter the 2024 season with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback. While Smith has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, he’s never won a playoff game in his 11-year career.

“They hired former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as their head coach, so it’s time for the Seahawks to return to the ‘Legion of Boom’ days,” writes Lawson. “There are pieces on defense with Devon Witherspoon, Tariq Woolen, Boye Mafe, Leonard Williams and rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II. Seattle still needs to follow the 2021 Rams blueprint and look for any way to upgrade its defense by the 2024 trade deadline. Edge rushers are king, so if I’m Seattle I’m looking at these players in a contract year in case their teams fall out of contention: Khalil Mack (Chargers), Matt Judon (Patriots) and Haason Reddick (Jets).”

Why Seahawks Could Use Matthew Judon

Lawson makes the argument that the Seahawks need to fortify their defense even further in order to get to the next level. The suggestion isn’t a bad idea when considering their new head coach — Mike Macdonald — is a defensive guy and when factoring in that the Seahawks ranked 25th on defense in points allowed per game (23.6).

While the Seahawks’ defensive unit was certainly a weak point last season, they’re not lacking in talent. Players such as Devon Witherspoon, Tariq Woolen and Leonard Williams are all either current or former Pro Bowlers. One of the few pieces that the Seahawks are lacking on defense is an elite pass rusher. Mafe actually led the team in sacks with nine last season.

Matthew Judon Ranks as One of Elite Pass Rushers

The 31-year-old Judon has been one of the premier pass rushers in the league over the past five years. He actually posted four consecutive Pro Bowl bids between the 2019 and 2022 seasons prior to suffering a season-ending torn lower bicep in Week 4 of the 2023 season. His 43.5 sacks ranked fourth among all pass rushers between 2019 and 2022.

During the 2022 season, Judon posted a career-high 15.5 sacks and was named the 33rd-best player in the league for the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023 list.

Judon will be entering the final season of a four-year, $56 million contract he signed during the 2021 offseason. If the Patriots do emerge as one of the worst teams in the NFL as many anticipate they will, Judon will be a piece available at the trade deadline.

If the Seahawks acquire Judon — who is still in his peak — it could be the asset they need to lift them from a mere playoff contender into a Super Bowl-contending one.