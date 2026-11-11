Seattle Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Gives New QB Injury Update Before Raiders Game

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for another game without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, but head coach Mike Macdonald delivered encouraging news on Drew Lock ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lock is dealing with multiple injuries, including an elbow issue that has limited his throwing in recent weeks and an oblique injury suffered during Seattle’s 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on November 8.

Despite those concerns, Macdonald told reporters Wednesday, November 11, that Lock is making progress as the Seahawks prepare for their Week 10 matchup.

“Drew’s making good progress,” Macdonald said. “We have a plan. And similar to last week, we’ll go from there.”

That plan, however, still involves restrictions on Seattle’s expected starting quarterback.

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Mike Macdonald Gives Drew Lock Injury Update Before Raiders Game

Lock is expected to make his second consecutive start in place of Darnold, but the Seahawks are being careful not to overwork the veteran quarterback before game day.

Macdonald explained Wednesday that the team will continue managing Lock’s throwing workload throughout the practice week.

“He’s not going to take every rep. He’s not going to make every throw again,” Macdonald said. “But I think that’s just trying to be as prudent as possible through the process to make sure that he’s feeling his best on Sunday.”

That’s an encouraging development for Seattle, considering the circumstances surrounding Lock’s most recent start.

The 30-year-old entered the Cardinals game already dealing with an elbow injury that had restricted his practice workload. He then suffered an oblique injury during the second half, briefly visiting the medical tent before returning to action.

Lock finished the afternoon completing 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown, without throwing an interception.

Macdonald initially expressed uncertainty about Lock’s availability immediately after the game. However, the quarterback received positive news following further evaluation, and Seattle entered the week expecting him to play against Las Vegas.

The Seahawks have also been incorporating Jalen Milroe into their quarterback preparations.

Macdonald explained Monday that Milroe has been handling additional work while Lock manages his injuries, including practice situations in which the younger quarterback takes all the throws.

That approach gives Seattle an opportunity to prepare both quarterbacks without requiring Lock to absorb a full practice workload.

Is Sam Darnold Playing Against the Las Vegas Raiders?

While the Seahawks are optimistic about Lock’s availability, Darnold has already been ruled out for Sunday’s November 15 game against Las Vegas.

Darnold is recovering from quadriceps and rib injuries that also kept him out of Seattle’s Week 9 victory over Arizona.

Macdonald confirmed Monday that the veteran quarterback needs additional recovery time, leaving Lock in line to start another game.

There is some encouraging news for Darnold’s longer-term outlook.

Seattle has a Week 11 bye following its matchup against Las Vegas, giving Darnold additional time to recover before the Seahawks return to action against the San Francisco 49ers on November 29.

Macdonald indicated Monday that Darnold has a chance to return following the bye, although no specific return date has been established.

That leaves Seattle in an unusual position entering Week 10: Its starting quarterback is unavailable, its expected replacement is managing two injuries, and its younger backup is taking on additional preparation responsibilities.

For now, Macdonald’s latest comments suggest the Seahawks believe their existing plan is working.

Lock remains on track to start against the Raiders, even if Seattle has to limit how much he throws before Sunday.