Former Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Lands Next Football Gig: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is set to begin another chapter in his football life. No, not with an NFL comeback, but a coaching gig at the high school level.

The Seattle Times’ Mike Vorel reported Jordan High School in Long Beach, California introduced Penny as its new football coach.

“It’s going to be a challenge. But for me, I’m so excited to embrace this challenge,” Penny told Vorel in a phone interview Thursday. “Because there’s great kids there. There’s great talent there. They just need the right coaching and the techniques and details, which were so spot-on in Seattle and Philadelphia (where Penny played in 2023).

“That’s what made me be like, ‘You know what, I want to do this.’ Because I know how important the little things are.”