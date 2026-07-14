Seahawks Face $51 Million Rashid Shaheed Question Before Camp

The Seattle Seahawks paid Rashid Shaheed like a central piece of their offense. Now they must decide whether their $51 million receiver should continue carrying two of the NFL’s most demanding special teams jobs.

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf named Shaheed as Seattle’s leading breakout candidate for the 2026 season, pointing to the receiver’s untapped potential and new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury’s experience finding creative uses for explosive players.

A breakout would mean something different for Shaheed than it does for most players carrying that label. He is already a Pro Bowl return specialist and was one of Seattle’s most consequential midseason additions during its run to a Super Bowl championship.

What Shaheed has not yet become is a consistently featured NFL receiver.

That opportunity could arrive in his first full season with the Seahawks.

Rashid Shaheed Can Give Seahawks an Element Beyond JSN, Kupp

Seattle acquired Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints in November 2025, sending fourth- and fifth-round draft choices in the deal. The Seahawks then signed him to a multiyear contract on March 11, ensuring he would remain part of the offense and special teams beyond the championship season.

Shaheed caught 15 passes for 188 yards in nine regular-season games with Seattle. He also carried seven times for 64 yards, an average of 9.1 yards per attempt. Before the trade, he had recorded 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with New Orleans.

Those numbers do not suggest a conventional No. 1 receiver, nor does Seattle need Shaheed to become one.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba enters the season as the centerpiece of the passing game after his own breakout campaign. Cooper Kupp remains a dependable veteran target, although The Athletic noted that he missed at least five games in each of the three seasons preceding 2025.

Shaheed’s value is that he offers something different from both.

His vertical speed can force safeties to defend more of the field, creating room underneath for Smith-Njigba and Kupp. Seattle can also manufacture touches through jet sweeps, motion and quick throws rather than asking Shaheed to win only on deep routes.

He showed that versatility after the trade. His 31-yard jet sweep during the 2025 season was one example of how Seattle could get the ball to him without relying on a traditional dropback pass.

Brian Fleury Has a Clear Reason to Expand Shaheed’s Role

Fleury spent seven years with the San Francisco 49ers before replacing Klint Kubiak as Seattle’s offensive coordinator.

During his introductory press conference, Fleury described his desired offense as fast, violent and aggressive. He has also emphasized maintaining the successful foundation left by Kubiak rather than forcing a complete schematic reset.

Shaheed fits both ideas.

He already has familiarity with the movement-heavy offensive concepts Seattle used under Kubiak, who also coached him in New Orleans. Fleury can retain those elements while expanding the ways Shaheed is deployed.

Seattle’s official depth chart lists Shaheed behind Kupp at one receiver position, but his role should not be defined by a static lineup designation.

The more significant question is how frequently Fleury can put Shaheed on the field with Kupp and Smith-Njigba, then use motion to create favorable matchups or identify coverage before the snap.

Shaheed has averaged 14.8 yards per catch over his first four NFL seasons. He has never reached 60 receptions or 1,000 receiving yards, however, which is why The Athletic’s breakout projection is more than praise for a player who has already made the Pro Bowl.

It is a bet that Seattle can turn explosive flashes into weekly offensive production.

Bigger Offensive Role Could Affect Shaheed’s Return Work

Shaheed’s receiving opportunity also creates a decision for Seattle’s coaching staff.

In 12 games with the Seahawks, including the postseason, he scored three return touchdowns — two on kickoffs and one on a punt. His 95-yard kickoff return opened Seattle’s divisional-round victory over San Francisco.

Seattle has publicly identified Shaheed’s continued use on both return units as a training camp storyline, particularly with expectations that his offensive workload will grow.

Removing him entirely from special teams would take one of the NFL’s most dangerous returners out of a game-changing role. Asking him to handle every offensive and return assignment, meanwhile, could create unnecessary wear over a 17-game season.

That balance will be one of Fleury and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh’s most meaningful summer decisions.

Shaheed does not need a 1,000-yard season to validate the breakout prediction. If he becomes a reliable third receiving option, forces defenses to respect Seattle vertically and continues producing explosive touches, his impact could exceed his raw catch total.

The Seahawks already know what Shaheed can do when the ball is kicked to him.

In 2026, they may finally discover how dangerous he can be when the offense makes a point of putting the ball in his hands.