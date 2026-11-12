Seattle Seahawks Get Great Rashid Shaheed News Before Raiders Game

The Seattle Seahawks received some much-needed good news Wednesday, November 11, with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed taking a significant step toward returning for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shaheed, who missed Seattle’s last two games with a knee injury, was listed as a full participant on the team’s official Week 10 injury report.

It was a particularly encouraging development for an offense already dealing with injuries to quarterback Sam Darnold and multiple starting offensive linemen.

Shaheed’s return is not official, but practicing without limitations to begin the week puts him in a considerably better position than he was entering Seattle’s 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on November 8.

Rashid Shaheed Takes Major Step Toward Seahawks Return

Shaheed has been sidelined for two consecutive games, leaving Seattle without one of its most explosive offensive weapons and an important contributor in the return game.

His full participation Wednesday marks a substantial improvement from last week, when he remained out of practice before ultimately being ruled out against Arizona.

That development comes at an important time for Seattle.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has already confirmed that Darnold will miss another game because of quadriceps and rib injuries. Drew Lock is expected to make his second consecutive start despite dealing with injuries of his own.

Having Shaheed available would give Lock another dangerous option in the passing game and provide Seattle with additional flexibility on special teams.

Shaheed’s possible return also comes after rookie running back Jadarian Price handled kickoff-return responsibilities against Arizona while Seattle was dealing with injuries.

There is still an important distinction between returning to practice and being cleared for a game. Shaheed must make it through the remainder of the week, but Wednesday’s report offered the clearest positive indication yet that he is progressing toward a return.

Seattle received another encouraging update on outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who participated on a limited basis after also missing the past two games with an ankle injury.

Seahawks Injury Report: Sam Darnold Among 7 Players Who Missed Practice

While Shaheed’s progress was welcome news, the rest of Seattle’s injury report illustrated just how many important contributors remain sidelined.

Seven players did not participate Wednesday:

QB Sam Darnold — quadriceps/ribs

OT Charles Cross — ankle

G Quenton Nelson — knee

DT Leonard Williams — stinger

DT Brandon Pili — back

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba — rest

DT Jarran Reed — personal matter

Not all seven absences were injury-related. Smith-Njigba received a rest day, while Reed was absent for personal reasons.

The situation is more concerning for Seattle’s offensive line, where Cross and Nelson remain sidelined. Macdonald has already ruled Nelson out for Sunday after the veteran guard underwent a minor knee procedure earlier this week.

Cross’s availability remains uncertain, as does that of Williams, who continues to recover from a stinger.

Macdonald addressed those uncertainties on November 9.

“I’d say we haven’t ruled anybody out yet, but I think everybody needs to make progress,” Macdonald said, according to Seahawks.com.

Meanwhile, Lock was limited Wednesday with right elbow and oblique injuries. The quarterback suffered the oblique injury during the Cardinals game after entering the matchup with an existing elbow issue.

Macdonald nevertheless expects Lock to start against Las Vegas, with Darnold targeting a possible return following Seattle’s Week 11 bye.

With two starting offensive linemen still missing practice and another injured quarterback preparing to take the field, Shaheed’s progress provides a welcome boost.

Seattle will have two more practice reports before final game designations are announced Friday. For Shaheed, maintaining full participation would be another encouraging sign ahead of Sunday’s trip to Las Vegas.