Seattle Seahawks Get Real on How Rashid Shaheed Can Unlock Run Game

The Seattle Seahawks do not need Rashid Shaheed to catch a deep pass on every possession for his speed to change their offense.

Head coach Mike Macdonald explained after Monday’s training-camp practice that Shaheed’s ability to threaten defenses vertically can remove a defender from the box and create better conditions for Seattle’s running game.

“If there’s a guy that you need to put two people on because he’s going to make you pay if you don’t, then it’s one less guy in the box,” Macdonald said.

That makes Shaheed more than a downfield target for quarterback Sam Darnold. His presence could help the Seahawks remain balanced from 11 personnel—one running back, one tight end and three receivers—without giving defenses an obvious indication of whether a run or pass is coming.

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Rashid Shaheed Gives Seahawks an Answer for Crowded Boxes

Speed influences a running play before the ball is snapped.

When a defense believes one cornerback cannot handle Shaheed without help, it can position a safety deeper or shade that defender toward his side. That leaves fewer players close to the line of scrimmage and can provide the offense with a more favorable box for running the ball.

The alternative is leaving Shaheed in single coverage and accepting the possibility of an explosive completion.

Seattle saw signs of that dynamic after acquiring Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints during the 2025 season. Macdonald said the Seahawks began running more effectively from 11 personnel after Shaheed arrived, although he acknowledged that several variables contributed to the improvement.

Seattle made a major investment in extending that influence beyond a partial season. Shaheed agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract in March that included $34.7 million guaranteed, according to Reuters.

His receiving production after the trade did not fully reflect that price. Shaheed caught 18 passes for 266 yards without a touchdown in 12 games for Seattle, but his special-teams impact included a 95-yard kickoff-return touchdown in the divisional round.

The contract reflects what Seattle believes Shaheed can become with a full offseason in the offense—not merely what he produced after joining the team in November.

Seahawks Want More Than Occasional Deep Passes From Shaheed

Macdonald said one of Seattle’s points of emphasis is getting Shaheed more opportunities on deeper targets. Darnold connected with him downfield during Monday’s practice, producing what Macdonald jokingly called a needed “wake-up call” for the defense.

The larger objective is to make Shaheed less predictable.

Macdonald said the Seahawks are working to determine how far they can take Shaheed’s route tree and how precise his timing with Darnold can become. The two players entered camp with significantly more shared work after spending part of the offseason training together.

“I think both guys are in a really, really good place,” Macdonald said. “It’s about, again, kind of the challenge of camp is how far can we take it.”

That development matters to the running game. A receiver who only runs clear-out routes can still move coverage, but a receiver capable of threatening multiple areas of the field becomes more difficult to defend through simple alignment rules.

Seattle Cannot Let Its Personnel Reveal the Play

Macdonald emphasized that Seattle must be able to run its complete offense regardless of which personnel group is on the field.

That responsibility extends beyond Shaheed. Receivers competing for snaps must block well enough to prevent opponents from treating three-receiver formations as automatic passing sets.

“We’ve got to have a way to block people and be able to run the ball and have the whole offense at our disposal no matter who’s out there,” Macdonald said.

That is where Shaheed’s effect and the physical work of Seattle’s other receivers intersect. His speed can discourage a safety from attacking downhill, but the Seahawks still need their perimeter players to engage defenders and create running lanes.

The ideal result is an offense that forces defenses into an uncomfortable choice. Commit another player to the box, and Darnold can look for Shaheed over the top. Keep help deep, and Seattle can run against fewer defenders.

Shaheed does not need the football for that choice to work in the Seahawks’ favor.