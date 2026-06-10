Seahawks Receive Significant Development on Pending Sale

The Seattle Seahawks‘ pending sale remains ongoing. In January, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson reported, citing sources, that Seattle will go up for sale after Super Bowl LX.

It’s been a few months since this report emerged, and news about this pending sale has come in dribs and drabs. The latest regarding the Seahawks’ sale came on June 9 from Semafor’s Liz Hoffman, who reported that billionaire financier Todd Boehly is weighing a bid for the team.

“Boehly has approached potential partners including Guggenheim Partners CEO Mark Walter, with whom he jointly owns the Lakers and Chelsea soccer club, and Middle East investors about teaming up on a bid for the Seahawks, people familiar with the matter said,” Hoffman wrote.

“The Seahawks could fetch as much as $9 billion, which would shatter the record price for an NFL team, the people said. That would top the $6 billion sale of the Washington Commanders in 2023 and rival the $10 billion sale of the Lakers last year for the biggest sale of any sports team.”

As mentioned, Boehly already has a profile of teams that includes Chelsea Football Club, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and other professional sports teams.

Moreover, in the same report, Hoffman noted that a spokesman for Boehly and a representative for Walter both declined to comment.

Insider’s Latest on Seahawks’ Pending Sale

Recently, in his May 6 mailbag article, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared the latest on the Seahawks’ sale amid the quiet going on in this process.

“Because it’s Seattle, a lot of the same big names are cycled through,” Breer wrote. “From the sounds of it, Clippers owner and ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer might be more likely than Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, but I’m not sure either is a probable bidder.”

Beyond the tech giants, there are likely other potential buyers with no connection to Microsoft or Amazon. Breer also mentioned another notable name, someone who has recently attempted to buy an NFL franchise.

“I’ve heard a few other names as potential buyers, one who’s a limited partner in an NBA team. Steve Apostolopoulos, a Canadian billionaire, is one to consider—he did bid on the Commanders in 2023,” Breer added in his article.

Richard Sherman on Jody Allen Handling Pending Sale

In February, former Seahawks star Richard Sherman weighed in on the team’s ownership situation, praising Jody Allen for the job she has done since taking over.

Sherman said Allen has been an outstanding steward of the franchise and credited her with carrying out her late brother’s wishes while guiding the organization through a complex transition that led to a Super Bowl championship last season.

“The league is pretty adamant about that because when teams sell, it ups the value in the valuation of the other teams,” Sherman said in a video posted on Feb. 5 from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.“

“Paul Allen was a fantastic owner. I think Jody did her best and did a great job of just trying to continue his legacy and continue what he wanted. And I think he’d be very proud of the job she’s done, the job John Schneider and the staff have done, getting them back to a Super Bowl.”