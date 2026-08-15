Richard Sherman Gets Blunt on Seahawks Signing Terrion Arnold

The Seattle Seahawks signed Terrion Arnold after the Detroit Lions released the cornerback earlier this summer following felony charges.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Aug. 13 that Arnold planned to sign with the Seahawks after visiting the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants, agreeing to a one-year, minimum-salary deal.

Last season with the Lions, Arnold played 312 total snaps on defense, leading to a 52.6 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he recorded one interception, broke up four passes in coverage, and allowed an 88.6 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

Arnold also surrendered 23 receptions in coverage and contributed 28 solo tackles in run support. After the signing, former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman shared his thoughts on the signing.

“I think the Seahawks are signing him because, as always, they’re chasing edges,” Sherman said in an Aug. 14 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “If you see a former first-round pick who’s played some good football, he’s had some up-and-down moments, but he’s played some good football for the Detroit Lions in a tough scheme where they kind of played him outside of his strengths…

“I think he’s a player that could fit in this scheme really well and could thrive in this scheme. He’s a veteran player. Obviously, they still feel good about the guys they have, but he’s a guy that can help them.”

Richard Sherman on Terrion Arnold’s Legal Situation

Furthermore, Sherman addressed the off-the-field situation that Arnold is facing. Arnold is dealing with eight felony charges related to a February kidnapping and robbery in Tampa, Florida. He turned himself in and was arrested in Hillsborough County in June before being released by the Lions the following week.

“[Arnold] does have some things on his plate throughout the season that he’s going to have to navigate,” Sherman added. “He has a court appearance on Oct. 5 as it stands right now. He faces some very serious charges, but if the Seahawks are signing him, then obviously they feel really good about where he is in terms of the legal battle and what they could see in the foreseeable future.

“Obviously, he’s a player with an immense level of talent. I would expect to see him on the field and to see them kind of kick the tires on him early on in this preseason to make sure he’s in shape, he fits the scheme, he can understand the scheme, see where his football IQ is, etc.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Terrion Arnold Signing

After making the signing, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke with the media on Aug. 14 and explained why the franchise was comfortable signing Arnold despite the player’s legal situation.

“We feel really strongly about our locker room and our team, and we had a great visit with Terrion,” Macdonald said (h/t ESPN’s Brady Henderson). “Obviously we knew him throughout the [predraft process in 2024]. I referenced the folks that have been in his corner throughout the whole process as well, and we respect those people.

“We’re not going to ignore those folks that we really respect and have a strong opinion about it as well. When you put all those things together, it felt like it was a good opportunity for the team.”