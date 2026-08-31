Richard Sherman Gives Strong Seahawks Prediction Before Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks will open up the 2026 NFL season with a Super Bowl rematch against the New England Patriots. Moreover, the Seahawks will look to join the Kansas City Chiefs, the last team to repeat as champions, who won the Super Bowl in 2023 and 2024.

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman believes that Mike Macdonald’s team has what it takes to repeat as champions.

“To be the champs, you gotta beat the champs,” Sherman said in an Aug. 31 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “I got Seattle winning it. They didn’t lose a ton.”

On offense, Sherman noted why the Seahawks can still be a force despite losing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III this past offseason in free agency.

“Obviously, Kenneth Walker they lost, but they feel really good about Jadarian Price,” Sherman added. “Continuity on the offensive line. Sam Darnold, another year in this system. They feel great about what Brian Fleury has brought. The energy, the creative aspect in the run game.

“Talked to Mike Macdonald extensively about that. He is really impressed so far. Obviously, more game reps, more time together. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”

Seattle’s offense will have a formidable foe in the Los Angeles Rams‘ defense, which will feature Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks have no issue racking up points against a team that they best twice last season, including in the NFC title game.

Seattle Have Defense That Rivals the Rams’

While the Rams have Garrett and Donald, the Seahawks have their big names too. As a result, Seattle’s defense is also why Sherman sees this team winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

“Then you look on the defensive side, and Witherspoon gets paid, and then you look at the big cat, Leonard Williams gets paid, and that D-line is still going to be incredibly formidable,” Sherman added. “I think Byron Murphy is up for an All-Pro year, and sometimes he rotates off the bench.”

Sam Darnold Will Be Key for Seahawks Repeat Chances

Sherman believes that if the Seahawks can get the version of Sam Darnold they saw in the playoffs, Seattle could overcome the Rams’ new-look defense and get back to the Super Bowl this season.

“If Sam Darnold plays at the level that he did during the playoffs last season, they’re going to be a tough outfit to beat,” Sherman said. “They haven’t lost a game since they lost that game to the Rams where they turned it over four times, he had four interceptions, and even then they lost because the field goal fell a few yards short.

“So you think about that and you think, hey man, the last time they were beat, it was a game where they still technically could’ve won.”

Darnold had a passer rating of 102.4 with 672 yards and 5 touchdowns in 3 games in the 2025 playoffs, per StatMuse. If the Seahawks get this version of Darnold throughout the season, perhaps it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that there’s a repeat.