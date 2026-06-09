Ex-Seahawks Star Drawing Early Praise at Eagles Camp

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen is already making an impression with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles signed Woolen to a one-year deal in March after his four-year run in Seattle, and early spring buzz suggests the former Seahawks defensive back is not easing into his new surroundings. The Athletic’s Zach Berman posted on X on June 9 that Woolen was the Eagles player he had “heard the most praise for this spring,” adding that Woolen stayed tight in coverage against wide receiver DeVonta Smith during the session.

That matters to Seahawks fans for a simple reason: Seattle did not lose a spare part.

Woolen played a meaningful role in the Seahawks’ secondary before leaving in free agency. Philadelphia’s team site noted that he had 53 passes defensed and 12 interceptions over four seasons in Seattle, marks that ranked near the top of the league over that span. The Eagles landed him on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, according to ESPN.

That is why a June practice note can carry more weight than the usual offseason optimism.

Riq Woolen’s Eagles Start Adds Context to Seahawks’ Decision

The Seahawks’ decision was not simply “keep Woolen or have nobody.” Seattle had a plan.

Woolen, who split time with Josh Jobe at one outside cornerback spot last season, left in free agency after signing with the Eagles. The Seahawks re-signed Jobe and still viewed the group positively with Jobe and Devon Witherspoon as primary pieces.

That makes Woolen’s Eagles praise interesting, not embarrassing for Seattle.

The Seahawks were not blindsided by his departure. They effectively chose continuity, role clarity and cost control over paying Woolen on a short-term free-agent deal. If Jobe holds up in a larger role and Witherspoon continues playing like a high-end corner, Seattle can justify the move.

But if Woolen turns into a major piece of Vic Fangio’s defense in Philadelphia, the comparison will follow the Seahawks all season.

Praise Against DeVonta Smith Is Not Empty Spring Hype

Spring practices should always be handled carefully. Players are not tackling to the ground. Teams are experimenting. Offensive and defensive install periods can make certain players look better or worse depending on the day.

Still, the detail in Berman’s note is what makes it useful. Woolen was not simply being praised in vague terms. The Eagles reporter specifically mentioned Woolen remaining tight in coverage against DeVonta Smith, one of Philadelphia’s most accomplished receivers.

For a cornerback, that is the kind of early signal teams want in June. Woolen’s best traits have never been difficult to see: rare size, length, speed and ball production. His rookie season made him one of the NFL’s most intriguing young defensive backs after he tied for the league lead with six interceptions and earned Pro Bowl recognition. Philadelphia’s team site also highlighted his transition from college wide receiver to cornerback, a reminder that his ceiling has always been tied to unusual athletic tools.

The question after Seattle was whether another staff could turn those tools into consistent week-to-week value.

The Eagles are betting yes.

Woolen Has a Lot Riding on His Eagles Season

Woolen’s contract also makes this a prove-it season.

Field Gulls noted that the $12 million base value is the figure that matters for compensatory-pick calculations, with Seattle potentially positioned for a fifth-round compensatory pick from Woolen’s departure.

That creates a clean set of incentives for everyone involved.

For Woolen, a strong season in Philadelphia could send him back to the market with momentum and a better chance at a longer-term deal. For the Eagles, the appeal is obvious: add a long, experienced corner to a defense that expects to contend immediately. For the Seahawks, the story becomes whether their replacement plan can match the value Woolen provides elsewhere.

Seattle still has reason to feel comfortable. Witherspoon is one of the franchise’s foundational defenders, and Jobe’s return gave the Seahawks an internal answer instead of forcing a panic move. The team also had Nehemiah Pritchett in position for a larger role if needed.

But Woolen’s name is not going away.

If he keeps stacking strong Eagles practices, Seahawks fans will have a natural reason to track his season from a distance. Not because Seattle necessarily made the wrong call, but because Woolen remains one of the more fascinating defensive backs from the Seahawks’ recent run — a former fifth-round hit, a Pro Bowler, a championship contributor and now a high-upside Eagles gamble.

For now, the early reviews from Philadelphia are exactly what Woolen needed.