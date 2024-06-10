Seahawks Bring In Former 1,000-Yard Receiver: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing in a former 1,000-yard receiver to compete for a roster spot.

As the Seahawks prepare to begin minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, they’ll bring in veteran Robbie Chosen on a tryout basis. The 31-year-old initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2016, eventually emerging as the starting slot receiver during his rookie season. However, he’s struggled in recent years, posting just four receptions for 126 receiving yards and one touchdown in nine games with the Miami Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

“Free-agent WR Robbie Chosen — AKA Robby Anderson, AKA Robbie Anderson, AKA Chosen Anderson — will participate in the #Seahawks minicamp this week on a tryout basis, per source,” writes Pelissero on Monday, June 10.

Robbie Chosen’s Production Has Declined Since Signing Contract

As noted before, Chosen is a former 1,000-yard receiver. The 6-foot-3 receiver posted 95 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards – both career highs – with three touchdowns during the 2020 season, leading the team in receptions and ranking 10th in the NFL in that category.

However, his career has fallen off a cliff after signing a two-year contract extension worth $29.5 million before the start of the 2021 season. Following his banner season in 2020, Chosen has averaged just 25.6 receptions and 309 receiving yards per season in the three years since. Between 2016 and 2020, Chosen averaged 60.4 receptions and 831 receiving yards per season.

After disappointing production following his contract signing, Chosen was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in the middle of the 2022 season. However, he failed to find any success there, posting just seven receptions for 76 receiving yards in 10 games.

Why Robbie Chosen Faces Uphill Battle in Earning Seahawks Roster Spot

The Temple University alum faces stiff competition when it comes to earning a roster spot on the Seahawks’ roster. The top three spots are locked up with veteran receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett along with 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Furthermore, the 6-foot-4 Jake Bobo returns for a second season after a solid rookie campaign as the fourth receiver, having posted 19 receptions for 196 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Rounding out the remainder of the Seahawks’ wide receiver depth chart is Dee Eskridge – who has just 17 career receptions after being selected with a second-round draft pick in 2021 – and veteran free agent signee Laviska Shenault, who served as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting receiver during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Seahawks kept around six receivers during the 2023 season, mainly utilizing Eskridge and former receiver Cody Thompson on special teams. In other words, they basically had use for only four receivers. However, it’s also worth noting the team is being led by a new regime in first-year head coach Mike Macdonald and first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

If Seattle follows a similar game plan as far as personnel, Chosen would have to earn his way on the roster by outplaying Bobo for the fourth receiver spot or earning his place on the special teams unit. However, the latter option is unlikely considering he’s only played 12 special teams snaps in his career.

Through eight seasons in stints with the Jets, Panthers, Dolphins and Cardinals, Chosen holds career totals of 379 receptions for 5,082 yards and 30 touchdowns. We’ll see if he can revive his career by garnering a contract offer from the Seahawks.