Seahawks Make New Move With Nick Emmanwori Back, Ty Okada Uncertainty

The Seattle Seahawks got Nick Emmanwori back Sunday. Apparently, that did not eliminate their need for another safety.

Seattle is promoting veteran safety Rodney Thomas II from the practice squad to its 53-man roster, KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday. Thomas had already been elevated for each of the Seahawks’ first two games and started both while Ty Okada remained sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The move makes sense on its own. Thomas has played well enough to stick.

The timing is what makes it interesting.

Emmanwori finally made his 2026 debut in Seattle’s 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals after ankle surgery wiped out his training camp and season opener. But he returned in a deliberately limited role, while Okada has yet to practice or play through two weeks.

That leaves two reasons Thomas can still matter even with one of Seattle’s most versatile defenders back.

Nick Emmanwori’s Return Still Leaves Seahawks Room for Another Safety

Calling Emmanwori a safety has always undersold what Seattle asks him to do.

As a rookie, the 2025 second-round pick finished with 81 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, 2.5 sacks and an interception while starting 11 games. Seattle moved him around rather than locking him into one traditional safety assignment.

His first appearance this season did not change that equation.

Emmanwori returned against Arizona after ankle surgery and recorded one tackle in limited action. He said afterward that getting the procedure done proved to be the right decision because it allowed him to get back early in the season.

Seattle does not need to treat that return as an invitation to immediately pile every safety responsibility back onto him.

Thomas gives Mike Macdonald another conventional option on the back end. That matters if Seattle wants to keep using Emmanwori closer to the line of scrimmage, in coverage against different personnel or as a pressure piece.

And Thomas has already shown he can handle a real workload.

He played 70 of 71 defensive snaps in Seattle’s opener against New England, starting in place of Okada and breaking up a pass that turned into a Nehemiah Pritchett interception. Head coach Mike Macdonald said afterward that Thomas had played “great football.”

That is more than emergency depth.

Ty Okada’s Injury Becomes More Interesting After Seahawks Move

The other part of this transaction is harder to ignore.

Okada has not played this season.

He missed the opener because of a hamstring injury, then did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday before being ruled out again against Arizona. Seattle had listed Okada as one of only three safeties on its initial 53-man roster alongside Emmanwori and Julian Love.

There has been no indication from the Seahawks that Okada suffered a setback, and Thomas’ promotion should not be treated as proof that his injury is more serious than initially believed.

But Seattle is now making a longer-term roster commitment at the same position.

Thomas’ first two appearances came through temporary practice-squad elevations. He started in Okada’s place both times. According to Wilson, Seattle is now moving him onto the 53.

Maybe that is simply the reward for a veteran who took advantage of his opportunity. Thomas came to Seattle with 26 career starts over four seasons in Indianapolis and has two passes defensed through his first two Seahawks games.

It also means the Seahawks no longer have to count on Okada returning immediately to solve their numbers at safety.

With Emmanwori still working his way toward a full workload and Okada yet to get back on the practice field, that flexibility has value.

Seattle’s next injury report should tell us considerably more about which part of the equation mattered most.