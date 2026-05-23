Seahawks Rookie Draws Strong Devon Witherspoon Comparison

The Seattle Seahawks saw several players leave via free agency this offseason. Nonetheless, the Seahawks have used the draft to fill the holes that these existing holes have caused, and one of the players selected in Round 2 was Bud Clark out of TCU.

Last season at TCU, Clark posted a 79.5 overall defensive grade from PFF. Moreover, Clark picked off four passes and added four pass breakups in coverage.

Meanwhile, opposing QBs had an 82.3 passer rating when targeting him, completing 26 passes. Clark also chipped in 41 solo tackles, making his presence felt both in run support and in space.

Ahead of the Seahawks’ OTAs starting on May 26, Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus noted that he’s excited to see the safety practicing alongside the whole team and even noted a comparison to Devon Witherspoon.

“I want to see these rookies shine, especially Bud Clark,” Bumpus said (h/t Seattle Sports). “The first thing I’m looking is seeing how he and Witherspoon interact because they bring the same type of energy. They’re very active. Big personalities, but they fly to the football as well.”

Bud Clark Excited to Play Alongside Fellow Seahawks Rookie

The Seahawks are hoping that Clark is a key contributor in the secondary in his rookie season. Furthermore, the TCU product wasn’t the only defensive back that Seattle selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Seattle also drafted Julian Neal in Round 3.

Earlier this month, Clark spoke with the Seattle media and shared his thoughts on Neal, whose size made an impression on the safety when they first met.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s going to be a great duo between me and Julian for sure,” Clark said to reporters on May 1. “[When I first met Neal] I was like, ‘Who is this big old corner, bro?’ I was trying to see because I’m a safety, and he’s bigger than me.

“I was like, ‘You’re sure big, dog.’ But getting to know him has been amazing. I feel like we’ve grown our friendship and our bond as teammates, so I think we’re going to be great together.”

Devon Witherspoon Contract Extension Update

Speaking of Witherspoon, Brady Henderson of ESPN shared an update on the player’s contract extension situation. Nonetheless, Henderson speculated that there appears to be no tension between the two parties, given that the cornerback showed up for voluntary workouts.

“Some in league circles have wondered if the relatively slow pace could be related to the fact that Witherspoon is represented by the same agency — WIN Sports Group — as another star cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, whom the New England Patriots are currently trying to extend,” Henderson wrote in his May 23 article.

“There’s still plenty of time for Seattle to get a deal done this offseason with Witherspoon, who has two years remaining on his rookie contract. The start of training camp — which is when the Seahawks often finalize extensions for veteran players – isn’t for another two months.

“In the meantime, photo galleries posted to the Seahawks’ website have included several pictures of a smiling Witherspoon taking part in the voluntary portion of the offseason program (none of Seattle’s practices or workouts have been open to reporters yet). He was among the veteran players who showed up earlier than anticipated.”