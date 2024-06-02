Seahawks Predicted to Land 2-Way Playmaking Star in Exciting Move

The excitement is building for new head coach Mike Macdonald’s debut season with the Seattle Seahawks. Yet, there is one potential move in 2025 that would likely make Seahawks fans even more thrilled.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid’s initial 2025 NFL mock draft has the Seahawks landing Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter with the No. 11 pick. It is hard to imagine Hunter not thriving in Macdonald’s defensive system.

The one caveat is that the Seahawks are hoping to be picking much later in the draft after a strong 2024. Hunter also has a chance to hear his name called much earlier in the 2025 NFL draft.

“Is Hunter an NFL wide receiver or cornerback? That question will be asked a lot over the next 12 months, but I personally view him as a corner at the next level,” Reid detailed in May 2, 2024 story titled, “2025 NFL mock draft: Reid’s early first-round predictions.” “The Seahawks already have two building blocks there in Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, but adding Hunter as an interchangeable defensive back would give them options.

“Hunter plays like he has springs in his cleats and has a sixth sense for tracking the ball in the air. He closed last season with three interceptions, showing off great instincts.”

Seahawks Rumors: Colorado Star Travis Hunter Could Play Both Receiver & Cornerback for Seattle

Hunter’s most obvious position is cornerback, but the Colorado star could also be utilized as a wide receiver if the Seahawks opted to be creative with the playmaker on offense. The star is playing both positions under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders at Colorado.

Consider these eye-popping stats from Hunter in his debut season with the Buffaloes. Hunter had 30 tackles, 5 pass deflections and 3 interceptions in 9 appearances last season. The playmaker also posted 57 receptions for 721 yards and 5 touchdowns, better numbers than most traditional college receivers.

NFL Draft 2025: Colorado’s Travis Hunter Is Viewed as a Top-10 Prospect

Seattle already has Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, but the latter is looking for a bounce back season in 2024. Hunter would give Seattle an elite trio in the secondary. Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick has Hunter as his No. 10 ranked player in the 2025 NFL draft.

“There’s versatile and then there’s Hunter. Not only did he serve as Colorado’s top corner in 2023, but he was also second on the team with 721 receiving yards,” Chadwick wrote in an April 27 story titled, “2025 NFL Draft: Way-too-early top-50 big board.” “Hunter played 1,044 snaps in nine games, which was the most in college football.

“Even though he practically never came off the field and was routinely matched up with the opposition’s best receiver, Hunter still impressed with three interceptions which put him second among Pac-12 corners,” Chadwick added.

“He has the best ball skills of any corner in the country and is a freak athlete, which shouldn’t be surprising considering how effective of a receiver he is. While focusing on one position full-time may allow him to excel even more, the Buffaloes will happily settle with their marathon man being a well-above-average player at two incredibly valuable positions.”

The Seahawks have no shortage of offensive weapons led by DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Yet, even utilizing Hunter for isolated offensive plays offers more firepower for Geno Smith.