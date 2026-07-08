Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson and Ciara Announce Major Milestone

Russell Wilson and Ciara are celebrating a decade of marriage, and the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback marked the milestone with the kind of public tribute that has long been part of his off-field identity.

Wilson, who spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks and helped deliver the franchise’s first Super Bowl title, posted an anniversary message to Ciara on Instagram, writing that “10 years ago you said YES” and calling their marriage “a life full of Joy, Gratitude, Forgiveness, Laughter, Smiles, some tears, and a whole lot of Love.”

The post was another reminder that Wilson’s Seahawks legacy has always extended beyond the field. For Seattle fans, he is not just the quarterback who led the franchise’s greatest run. He is also one of the most visible former Seahawks stars, with a family and faith-centered public image that followed him from Seattle to Denver, Pittsburgh, New York and now retirement.

Ciara posted her own tribute, writing that since the first day they met, the couple had not “stopped laughing, dancing, dating, holding hands, being passionate, praying, forgiving, and having the best time of our lives.”

“I remember saying Yes like it was yesterday, and I would say Yes all over again!” Ciara wrote. “Happy 10 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. I’m so proud of us. I love you soooo much!”

The couple married on July 6, 2016, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, according to People. They share three children together — Sienna, Win and Amora — while Wilson has also been a prominent father figure to Ciara’s son Future Zahir.

Russell Wilson’s Anniversary Post Drew Love From Sports Stars

The anniversary posts quickly turned into a celebrity comment section.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry commented on Ciara’s post, “Happy anniversary!!” Wilson’s post also drew emotional responses from fans who have followed his career and family journey for years.

That fan attachment is part of why a personal milestone still lands with Seahawks readers. Wilson’s time in Seattle coincided with the peak era of modern Seahawks football, and his relationship with Ciara became a familiar part of his larger public story during the back half of his Seattle run.

Wilson was not just a high-profile quarterback in Seattle. He was the face of the franchise for most of a decade, a player tied to winning, charity work, faith, family and a polished public brand.

Why the Milestone Still Matters to Seahawks Fans

Wilson’s playing career is now in the rearview, but his place in Seahawks history is secure.

The Seahawks described Wilson as the winningest quarterback in franchise history and a Super Bowl champion after he moved from the field to television. Seattle also noted that Wilson played 10 seasons with the team, made nine Pro Bowls during that span and helped lead the franchise to its first championship in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The numbers remain just as loud. Wilson is the Seahawks’ all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, with Pro Football Reference listing him at 37,059 passing yards and 292 touchdowns for Seattle.

That is why even a personal update resonates differently than it would for most former players. Wilson’s career arc is inseparable from the most successful period in Seahawks history, and Ciara was part of the public life he built while he was still Seattle’s franchise quarterback.

Wilson’s anniversary message also comes after he has formally transitioned into the next stage of his football life. Seahawks.com noted that Wilson made official his move from playing to television, closing the book on an NFL career that began when Seattle drafted him in the third round in 2012.

Wilson and Ciara Continue Their Public Partnership After Football

For Wilson, the anniversary is also part of a larger post-football chapter.

He and Ciara have long presented themselves as a partnership built around family, faith and business. The Seahawks previously noted that Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Productions focuses on scripted, unscripted and digital content projects.

That makes the anniversary more than a celebrity post for fans who watched Wilson grow from an undersized third-round pick into the most accomplished quarterback in Seahawks history. It is another marker in the life he has continued to build since leaving Seattle.

Wilson’s football relationship with Seahawks fans has had complicated turns since the 2022 trade to the Denver Broncos. But the anniversary posts offered a simpler connection: a former Seattle star celebrating a milestone with the person who has been beside him through much of his public career.

Ten years after Wilson and Ciara married, Seahawks fans still have plenty of reasons to keep watching what comes next.