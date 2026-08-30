Ex-Seahawks Star Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Make Professional Announcement

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have entered the winner’s circle in a new professional venture. Their horse, Club Reign, won his career debut at Saratoga on August 29, giving the couple a victory in their first race as owners.

Wilson celebrated alongside his wife, Ciara, and their family on Travers Day, later flooding his X account with videos and messages from the winner’s circle.

“First Race! First Win!” Wilson wrote in one post.

But Club Reign’s debut could prove to be more than a memorable post-NFL moment for the former Seahawks star. His trainer is already eyeing a much bigger stage.

Russell Wilson’s Club Reign Could Get Grade 1 Test Next

Club Reign went off at 8-1 in Saturday’s six-furlong maiden special weight race and stalked the early pace before taking control in the stretch under jockey Edgard Zayas.

He stopped the clock in 1:11.27 and pulled away to win by six lengths, earning “TDN Rising Star” recognition from Thoroughbred Daily News.

Trainer Whit Beckman told TDN after the race that the team had been high on Club Reign based on what he had shown in training.

More importantly, Beckman identified the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes on October 3 at the new Belmont Park as an early possibility for the colt’s next start.

That would raise the stakes considerably.

The Champagne is a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and also awards Kentucky Derby qualifying points. Club Reign still has considerable development ahead before any Derby conversation becomes serious, but Saturday’s performance at least gives Wilson’s new racing operation a horse worth watching on the national 2-year-old circuit.

Club Reign was purchased for $475,000 at the OBS April sale and is co-owned by Ribble Farms, Three Brand Racing LLC and Walmac Farm.

Wilson Compares Saratoga Thrill to Winning With Seahawks

For Seahawks fans, Wilson’s reaction probably sounded familiar.

Wilson spent 10 seasons in Seattle after the Seahawks selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, becoming the quarterback of the most successful stretch in franchise history and helping Seattle defeat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

After Club Reign’s victory, Wilson acknowledged that nothing completely replicates lifting the Lombardi Trophy. But winning at Saratoga with his first starter clearly hit his competitive side.

“To win on Travers Day, to win in Saratoga first race out, it feels like [winning] rookie of the year,” Wilson said, according to the Times Union.

Wilson also joked that Zayas approached him after the race and resurrected a phrase Seahawks and Broncos fans know well.

“He comes right up to me and goes, ‘Let’s ride,’” Wilson said.

The 14-year NFL veteran said his brother Harry, who lives in Louisville, helped fuel his interest in Thoroughbred racing, while Wilson and Ciara’s daughter Sienna also has a passion for horseback riding. Three Brand Racing takes its name from Wilson’s 3BRAND apparel business.

Wilson’s football career gave Seattle fans plenty of dramatic finishes.

His first afternoon as a racehorse owner required considerably less suspense.

Club Reign took care of that by six lengths.