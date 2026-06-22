Ciara Sends Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson a Heartfelt Message

Ciara had a public Father’s Day message for Russell Wilson, and it was not subtle about how she views the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s role at home.

“The Love and support we feel in our house every day by you is the best feeling in the world!” Ciara wrote in an Instagram post tagging Wilson. “You give your all every day and you’re always there! Your passion, pride, and dedication inspires us all! You are our real life Super Hero! Truly the Best! Happy Father’s Day @DangeRussWilson. We love you so much!”

The post included family photos of Wilson, Ciara and their children, giving fans a personal look at the quarterback at a moment when his football life is also changing. Wilson recently announced his retirement from the NFL after a 14-season career that began in Seattle and included a Super Bowl title with the Seahawks.

For Seahawks fans, the message lands differently than a standard holiday post. Wilson’s time in Seattle ended years ago, but his best football memories remain tied to the franchise: the 2012 draft gamble, the Legion of Boom era, back-to-back Super Bowl trips and the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Ciara’s Message Comes as Russell Wilson Enters a New Chapter

Wilson’s NFL exit has made his family moments more visible because they are no longer happening around a weekly playing schedule.

The former Seahawks star is expected to remain connected to the sport as a broadcaster, with multiple reports noting his move to CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” after retirement. That means Wilson’s public image is shifting from active quarterback to former player, analyst, husband and father.

Ciara’s post leaned fully into that second identity.

That is part of why it drew attention. Wilson’s career has been dissected through trades, contracts, benchings, playoff exits and legacy debates. Ciara’s message skipped all of that and focused on the version of Wilson his family sees every day.

The timing also follows Wilson’s own emotional retirement video, in which he thanked Ciara and their children while closing out his playing career. The couple has been married since 2016, and Wilson is a father figure in a blended family that includes Ciara’s son Future, along with the couple’s three children together. ABC News reported that Wilson and Ciara are parents to Sienna, Win and Amora, while Wilson has also spoken publicly about embracing his role in raising Future.

Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Legacy Still Frames the Reaction

Wilson’s final NFL stops came after he left Seattle, but his résumé is still anchored by what he did with the Seahawks.

Seattle selected Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, and he became one of the defining players in franchise history. Pro Football Reference lists Wilson as a Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler, while NFL.com’s career stats show his long run as one of the league’s most productive quarterbacks.

The peak came in Super Bowl XLVIII, when Seattle beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Wilson later became Seattle’s all-time passing leader, with Pro Football Reference listing him atop the Seahawks’ franchise passing marks in yards and touchdowns.

He was the face of the most successful era in team history, then became one of the most debated figures after the 2022 trade to Denver.

His post-Seattle career included stops with the Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. But the Seattle chapter is still the one that gives these public milestones extra weight for Seahawks fans.

The Post Shows a Softer Side of Wilson’s Public Exit

Wilson’s final years as an active quarterback were not always smooth. His 2025 season with the Giants featured six appearances, 831 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. CBS Sports reported in March 2026 that Wilson had been benched in favor of Jaxson Dart and later moved down the depth chart during his Giants stint.

That makes Ciara’s Father’s Day message a cleaner public note than the usual end-of-career conversation.

Instead of another debate about where Wilson ranks, whether the Seahawks won the trade, or how his final seasons should be remembered, the post presented a simpler image: Wilson surrounded by family, being celebrated for consistency and presence.

For Seattle fans, both versions can be true. Wilson’s football ending was complicated. His Seahawks legacy remains enormous. And Ciara’s message showed that, away from the field, his next chapter is already being defined by something other than quarterback production.