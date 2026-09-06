Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson and Ciara Announce Major Personal News

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are adding another member to their family.

Wilson and Ciara announced on Instagram on September 6 that Ciara is pregnant, posting a series of photos and videos centered on her baby bump. Their joint caption read, “One more person to Love”, accompanied by a five-finger emoji. Wilson added in the comments, “Baby Cinco!”

One of the videos takes the theme even further, with Wilson recording himself and holding up five fingers to the camera.

The baby will be Ciara’s fifth child and her fourth biological child with Wilson. The couple’s blended family currently includes Future Zahir Wilburn, Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson and Amora Princess Wilson.

The announcement comes less than two months after Wilson publicly said he was lobbying for exactly this outcome.

Russell Wilson Had Been Asking Ciara About Baby No. 5

Wilson wasn’t particularly subtle about wanting the family to grow.

Speaking to E! News at Fanatics Fest in July, Wilson said he and Ciara already had four “amazing kids” and that he was trying to convince her to have a fifth. He even invoked the same nickname that showed up in Sunday’s announcement: “Cinco.”

Ciara had already revealed that the discussion went back much further.

She told Us Weekly in July that Wilson brought up the possibility of “cinco” shortly after she gave birth to Amora, prompting Ciara to tell him to slow down.

Now, the answer appears official.

The timing also makes this more than an isolated celebrity announcement. Wilson and Ciara celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on July 6, 2026, marking a decade since their 2016 wedding at Peckforton Castle in England. They began dating in 2015 and became engaged in March 2016.

How Many Kids Do Russell Wilson and Ciara Have?

Wilson and Ciara currently raise four children in their blended family, with another on the way.

Their children are:

Future Zahir Wilburn, 12, Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future. He was born May 19, 2014. Wilson has long publicly embraced his role as Future’s stepfather.

Sienna Princess Wilson, 9, Wilson and Ciara’s first child together, born April 28, 2017.

Win Harrison Wilson, 6, born July 23, 2020. The Seahawks announced his birth at the time, noting that Harrison is a family name on Wilson’s side.

Amora Princess Wilson, 2, born December 11, 2023.

The baby Ciara is now carrying will make five children in the household and will be the fourth child born to Wilson and Ciara together.

No due date or baby’s sex was announced in the couple’s September 6 post.

Russell Wilson Is Beginning His Career After Football

The family news arrives during one of the biggest transitions of Wilson’s professional life.

After 14 NFL seasons, Wilson moved into broadcasting this year and joined CBS Sports. NFL Network reported in June that he accepted a role with CBS after receiving at least one opportunity to continue playing, putting his playing career on pause. Wilson subsequently released a lengthy “Thank You, Football” video that was widely treated as a farewell, although he did not explicitly use the word “retirement.”

Wilson spent his first 10 seasons in Seattle, helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII and becoming the winningest quarterback in franchise history. He later played for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

He has remained active physically as his broadcasting chapter begins. Wilson posted workout footage on September 5, one day before the pregnancy announcement, showing that his longtime training routine has not disappeared even with his Sundays shifting from the field to television.

Ciara Has New Music and a Major September Performance Ahead

Ciara, meanwhile, remains active in music.

Her latest release, the two-song “YES PACK,” arrived on August 25, 2026, according to Apple Music. It follows her 2025 album “CiCi (Deluxe).”

She is also scheduled to perform at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas later this month. iHeartMedia announced on August 25 that Ciara had joined a lineup featuring BTS, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Lainey Wilson, Muse and others for the September 18-19 event at T-Mobile Arena.

That means the pregnancy announcement lands at an unusually busy moment for both members of the couple: Wilson is beginning life on the other side of his NFL career, while Ciara is releasing music and preparing for another major stage.

And after months of Wilson publicly campaigning for “Cinco,” the family’s next chapter is now officially on the way.