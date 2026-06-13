Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson and Ciara Share Personal News at World Cup

Russell Wilson and Ciara are making the most of a new chapter.

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared an Instagram Story from a World Cup-themed Uber One event, posting a photo of himself and Ciara standing together in front of a green backdrop with soccer balls and Uber One branding. Wilson tagged Ciara and wrote, “@ciara and I had a time last night,” adding, “Thank you for having us!” along with the hashtags “#UberOne” and “#UberPartner.”

The post arrived during a major sports moment in North America. FIFA lists the 2026 World Cup as running from June 11 to July 19, with the expanded tournament featuring 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

For Seahawks fans, the sighting lands differently because Wilson is no longer between NFL stops. He is now in the early days of his post-playing career after announcing his move to CBS Sports.

Russell Wilson Recaps Night Out With Ciara at World Cup Event

Wilson’s Instagram Story was not a long message, but it was a clear personal update from one of the most recognizable players in Seahawks history: he and Ciara are still moving together through major sports and entertainment events as his football life changes.

The photo showed Wilson in an all-white outfit while Ciara wore a black look with sunglasses. The event backdrop included soccer balls and Uber One branding, tying the appearance to World Cup festivities.

Wilson has long blended football, family, business and entertainment in his public profile. That has made his appearances with Ciara part of the larger story around him, especially now that fans are seeing him outside the context of a locker room or depth chart.

The timing is also notable. Wilson’s NFL playing future had been a topic all offseason, but that uncertainty ended when he announced the next step in his career.

CBS Sports announced that Wilson is joining “The NFL Today” for the 2026 season. The network described him as a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, and Wilson said he was “so blessed” to continue being around football in his next chapter.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Have Built One of Sports’ Most Followed Families

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016, and their family has remained a central part of their public lives.

People reported in March 2026 that the couple married in 2016, welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in 2017, son Win Harrison in 2020 and daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara also has son Future Zahir from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

That family context is part of why Wilson’s public transition matters to fans. His career has never been covered only through football results. During his Seahawks years, his rise from third-round pick to Super Bowl-winning quarterback made him a franchise-defining figure. After Seattle, his stops with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants were followed just as closely, even when the on-field results did not match his peak years.

Wilson and Ciara have also stayed visible around major sports weekends. People reported that the couple appeared at The One Party by Uber during Super Bowl LX weekend, where they discussed helping friends find love and reflected on playing a role in relationships involving Normani and DK Metcalf, as well as Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell.

That detail gives this latest Uber One appearance a little more context. Wilson and Ciara are not simply attending random celebrity events. They have become regular crossover figures at the intersection of the NFL, music, fashion and major sports moments.

Russell Wilson Retired Before Starting His Next Role With CBS

Wilson’s World Cup event appearance came shortly after he closed the book on his NFL playing career.

The next role should keep Wilson close to the league that made him famous. CBS said Wilson will be part of a studio group that includes James Brown, Bill Cowher and Nate Burleson.

For Seahawks fans, it also means Wilson’s connection to the NFL will continue on a weekly national stage. He spent the defining stretch of his career in Seattle, leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory and another Super Bowl appearance before later chapters with Denver, Pittsburgh and New York.

Now, the public rhythm is changing. Instead of offseason workouts, training camp questions and depth-chart speculation, Wilson is being seen at the kind of major sporting events that fit his next phase.

The World Cup appearance with Ciara is a small update, but it points to the larger shift: Wilson is no longer preparing for another NFL comeback. He is preparing to talk about the league from the CBS desk, with his family and public life still very much part of the story.