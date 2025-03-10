New Photo of DK Metcalf, Russell Wilson & Ciara Emerges After Steelers Trade

Minutes after news broke of the blockbuster NFL trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, a new photo emerged of DK Metcalf with Russell Wilson. The photo featured Metcalf and his girlfriend Normani alongside Wilson and wife Ciara.

Days before the blockbuster trade, the two couples were spotted together at the Gold Party. Now, Metcalf could be reunited with his former Seahawks teammate in Pittsburgh. Despite the trade, Wilson’s status with the Steelers remains uncertain with the former Pro Bowler set to hit NFL free agency.

“DK Metcalf’s girlfriend, Normani, recently revealed that Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were actually the ones who set her and Metcalf up,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz remarked in a March 9, 2025, message on X.

As requested, Metcalf not only received the change of scenery the receiver desired, but the star agreed to a new lucrative contract extension with Pittsburgh.

“A new deal for DK Metcalf: Steelers are signing their new wide receiver to a five-year, $150 million contract, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed on Match 9.

Here’s a look at the photo that has fans’ attention on social media.

DK Metcalf’s girlfriend, Normani, recently revealed that Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were actually the ones who set her and Metcalf up. Here are the two couples together this past week at the Gold Party. 👀 https://t.co/g2bRLqYyFX pic.twitter.com/vRt9O3VG2v — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 10, 2025

Could Former Seahawks Teammates DK Metcalf & Russell Wilson Reunite With the Steelers?

The Steelers landing Metcalf at least opens up the possibility of a reunion with Wilson in Pittsburgh. The former Seahawks quarterback was able to unseat Justin Fields as the Steelers starting quarterback to end the 2024 season.

Yet, it appears Pittsburgh is also considering additional options at quarterback aside from Wilson. The Steelers could be competing with the Seahawks for Minnesota Vikings free agent Sam Darnold.

“The Steelers are expected to make an offer to pending free agent Sam Darnold, per source,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini detailed on X on March 9. “Many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle, but Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on any potential options ahead of the new league year.”

DK Metcalf Continued to Speak Highly About Russell Wilson After the Seahawks-Broncos Trade

After the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in 2022, several of the quarterback’s former teammates were critical of the star. Yet, Metcalf has remained close with Wilson and continued to speak highly of his former quarterback long after the two were teammates.

Back in 2022, Metcalf took to Instagram to share his reaction to losing both Wilson and Bobby Wagner during the same offseason.

“Man, this one hurt,” Metcalf remarked in the March 9 post. “These two men have taught me so much not only about football, but about life. From Russ calling me after I got drafted to throwing me my first touchdown to teaching me how to swim and just taking me under your wing bro I thank you.

“From Bobby teaching me how to be a business man and how to cherish relationships and how to make people feel like the best version of themselves I thank you. Love y’all.”

Seahawks fans will not only be watching to see who replaces Geno Smith in Seattle, but will also be keeping an eye on if Wilson returns to the Steelers.