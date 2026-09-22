Russell Wilson Gives Seahawks’ Drew Lock Candid Message After 2-0 Start

Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock is doing what every team wants a backup to do, and that’s to steady the ship when the starter goes down with a significant injury. After Sam Darnold went down with a hip injury in Week 1, Lock has done enough for the Seahawks to keep winning games.

Through two games, Lock has recorded a 92.1 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he’s registered 422 passing yards, a 72.7 completion percentage, a passer rating of 127.3, zero interceptions, five big-time plays, and one turnover-worthy play, per PFF and StatMuse.

Lock is also building his confidence in the Seahawks offense after a three-passing-touchdown performance in the 31-7 Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. As a result, former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is praising Lock for his performances these last two weeks.

“To step in, that is not easy to do, and [Lock has] done a great job of stepping in and filling that gap, and I was actually traded from Seattle to Denver, and Drew Lock was in that trade,” Wilson said in a Sept. 22 video from CBS Sports.

“Drew, you’ve done a great job of stepping in, making our Seattle Seahawks proud over the past two weeks. Honestly, it’s been cool to watch your success and everything else, and you’ve got such a good arm, pal.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Drew Lock’s Week 2

Wilson isn’t the only one signing Lock’s praises, as Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald also had positive words to say when discussing the backup’s performance against the Cardinals in Week 2.

“He was awesome,” Macdonald said during a Sept. 21 appearance on Seattle Sports. “He was great. It’s great football, more like a classic Drew performance. Just had some swag, decisiveness, confidence. Made some really smart, aggressive throws.”

Furthermore, in that win over the Cardinals, Lock found chemistry with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who recorded nine receptions on 11 targets for 155 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Drew Lock Knows What Seattle Expects From Him at QB

Macdonald noted that he doesn’t need to complicate things for Lock, who was entering his first start of the season against Arizona after coming off the bench in Week 1. As a result, that belief in Lock doing his job resulted in the QB putting up impressive numbers to get the team to 2-0.

“Drew knows what we expect from our quarterback play, and it really doesn’t change from Sam to Drew or if Jalen [Milroe] played, that’s how we treated it,” Macdonald added. “Again, my job is to support him and be in his corner. That’s my job. I don’t need to be coaching footwork or whatever. I’d be like, he’d be like, ‘What are you coaching me on footwork for?'”

Seattle will be on the road again heading into Week 3, facing the Washington Commanders, who will be desperate after their 0-2 start. Moreover, Washington will be without Jayden Daniels after he dislocated his left elbow in Week 2.

As a result, Marcus Mariota will take over the starting role when the Commanders face the Seahawks in the nation’s capital on Sept. 27.