Viral Russell Wilson Hair Image Exaggerates His Actual New Look

Russell Wilson really does have a new hairstyle. Just not quite the one making the rounds on social media.

An exaggerated image showing the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback with an enormous curly mullet has spread across social platforms this week, adding another wrinkle to Wilson’s first season on the other side of an NFL broadcast.

There’s one fairly significant catch: A widely shared Facebook version of the image is labeled “AI content.”

Current video of Wilson tells a less dramatic story.

What Russell Wilson’s Hair Actually Looks Like

Recent footage shows that Wilson has changed his look. The sides of his hair are cut relatively close, while the curls on top extend noticeably farther down the back of his head.

From behind, particularly while Wilson is wearing a baseball cap, the longer curls are hard to miss.

But they do not resemble the massive, shoulder-length hairstyle shown in the AI-labeled image circulating online.

The difference matters because the exaggerated version is getting plenty of traction.

A September 22 Reddit post featuring the dramatic Wilson look received more than 2,200 upvotes in its first day, with commenters comparing the hairstyle to everything from an old-school hockey commentator to an especially ambitious mullet.

Elsewhere, a Facebook post shared the image under the caption, “Russell Wilson and his new look, the Jherri Curl.” The screenshot of that post carries Facebook’s “AI content” label.

In other words: The haircut is real. The version turning it into an event appears to have had some digital assistance.

See for yourself in the video below.

Play

Russell Wilson’s Hair Was Already Getting Attention on CBS

The altered-looking image didn’t create the entire conversation.

Wilson’s appearance had already attracted attention as he settled into his new job with CBS Sports.

During the September 20 edition of “The NFL Today,” one viewer criticized Wilson’s performance and added that his haircut was “even worse,” according to Pro Football Network.

Two days later, the considerably more dramatic version of Wilson’s hair was circulating through social media.

Perfect timing for the internet. Perhaps less so for his barber.

Wilson, 37, is getting considerably more face time this fall than the typical retired quarterback. CBS Sports added the 10-time Pro Bowler to “The NFL Today” after Wilson ended his 14-season playing career, with the network announcing the move in June.

He made his CBS debut on September 13 alongside James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Kyle Long.

That means NFL viewers who spent more than a decade seeing Wilson mostly underneath a helmet are now getting extended studio shots every Sunday.

They noticed.

Wilson Is Starting a Different NFL Chapter

The attention arrives as Wilson adjusts to a much larger transition than a new hairstyle.

Wilson finished his career with 46,966 passing yards and 353 touchdown passes after stops with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. He won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle and was selected to 10 Pro Bowls.

Now he is talking about football rather than playing it.

Speaking during Fast Company’s Innovation Festival after his first week at CBS, Wilson said he was focused on the next stage rather than dwelling on his playing career.

The hairstyle apparently came along for the ride.

Just don’t believe every version of it you see online.