Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Sends Strong Message on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Russell Wilson spent a decade throwing to some of the best receivers in Seattle Seahawks history.

His assessment of Jaxon Smith-Njigba leaves little room for interpretation.

“JSN is the best receiver in football right now,” Wilson said while discussing Seattle’s star wideout.

Wilson didn’t stop with the declaration. The former Seahawks quarterback broke down Smith-Njigba’s release package, separation and route running, drawing comparisons to two of his own longtime Seattle targets: Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.

The praise comes as Smith-Njigba continues adding his name to the Seahawks record book.

Russell Wilson Compares JSN to Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett

Wilson zeroed in on Smith-Njigba’s work before the ball ever arrives.

“He does such a good job at the line of scrimmage getting open,” Wilson said. “He creates that separation.”

That immediately reminded Wilson of Baldwin, who became one of the most productive receivers of the Wilson-era Seahawks despite entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

“Doug used to always talk about the basketball crossover,” Wilson said. “JSN’s releases are so good. Similar to Doug Baldwin’s at the line of scrimmage. Tyler was really good at it, too.”

Wilson then used Smith-Njigba’s 82-yard touchdown from Week 2 as an example.

Smith-Njigba sold an out-breaking route before planting and turning it into a double move, leaving the defense behind for an 82-yard score from Drew Lock.

That touchdown was part of a 155-yard, three-touchdown performance against Arizona, which earned Smith-Njigba FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week honors.

For Wilson, the explosive play was not merely the result of Smith-Njigba being faster than the defender.

It was the setup.

“When he gets to the double move, he ran an outbreaker,” Wilson said. “He ran it earlier in the game and then puts his foot in the ground, gets his head around. Double move. 82-yard touchdown for him.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Just Broke Another Seahawks Record

Wilson’s proclamation arrived at an appropriate time.

The Seahawks announced on September 28 that Smith-Njigba had reached 309 career receptions, the most by any player over his first four seasons in franchise history.

And Smith-Njigba still has almost his entire fourth season remaining.

He added 10 receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s 33-31 loss to Washington in Week 3, continuing an extraordinary opening stretch.

Through three games, Smith-Njigba has surpassed 120 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in every contest. That made him only the second player after Jerry Rice to open a season with three consecutive games meeting those thresholds.

The numbers make Wilson’s assessment considerably easier to understand.

There are arguments to be made for several receivers around the NFL. Wilson wasn’t interested in making one.

He simply called Smith-Njigba the best one playing right now.