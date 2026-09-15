Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Sends ‘Special’ Message to Kenneth Walker

Russell Wilson apparently still keeps a close eye on what is happening with former Seattle Seahawks players.

After Kenneth Walker III shredded the Denver Broncos in his Kansas City Chiefs debut on Monday Night Football, Wilson offered a succinct review on X.

“Kenneth Walker is special. K9,” Wilson wrote.

Hard to argue with the scouting report.

Walker rushed 23 times for a career-high 173 yards in Kansas City’s 31-10 win over Denver on September 14, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and scoring twice overall. His biggest play was a 60-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and he later caught a 2-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes.

It was quite an introduction for the reigning Super Bowl MVP — and a reminder for Seahawks fans of what Seattle allowed to leave in free agency.

Kenneth Walker Made Immediate Impact on Chiefs’ $43 Million Bet

Kansas City did not sign Walker to be a complementary piece.

The Chiefs gave him a three-year contract with a base value of $43.05 million and $28.7 million fully guaranteed after Seattle allowed him to reach free agency. The deal can reach $45 million, according to NFL Network’s initial reporting.

One game does not settle whether that investment will pay off.

But 173 rushing yards is a convincing opening argument.

Walker did more than break one long run against Denver. Kansas City finished with 220 rushing yards as a team, while Walker accounted for nearly 79% of that total himself. The Chiefs controlled the ball for more than 33 minutes and outgained Denver 392-176.

His 173 rushing yards also surpassed his previous career high of 167, according to FOX Sports.

That matters considering the circumstances under which Walker arrived in Kansas City. He had just capped his Seattle career by rushing for 135 yards in Super Bowl LX and winning MVP honors as the Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots. The Chiefs then made him one of their major offseason additions. Kansas City’s own roster page lists Walker as entering his first Chiefs season after signing on March 12.

Six months later, the transition looks fairly seamless.

Russell Wilson and Kenneth Walker Never Played Together in Seattle

Wilson’s praise comes with an interesting Seahawks footnote.

He and Walker never actually played together.

Wilson spent 10 seasons in Seattle from 2012 through 2021 before the Seahawks traded him to Denver in March 2022. Seattle selected Walker with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the draft the following month.

They missed each other by a matter of weeks.

The connection instead comes through their place in franchise history. Wilson quarterbacked Seattle to its first Super Bowl championship. Walker was the MVP of its second.

And Wilson now has considerably more reason to publicly weigh in on performances around the league.

Russell Wilson Has a New Platform With CBS Sports

Wilson moved into broadcasting this year after ending his playing career, joining CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” for the 2026 season.

CBS announced in June that the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback would join James Brown, Bill Cowher and Nate Burleson on the network’s pregame show.

That has put Wilson in a different position than during his playing days. He is no longer primarily discussing his own team or preparing for his next opponent. Talking about the league is now part of the job.

Walker gave him plenty to discuss Monday night.

Seattle fans already knew what “K9” could do when he found space. Kansas City fans needed one regular-season game to get the full demonstration.