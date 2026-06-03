Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Announces Retirement After 14 Years

The Seattle Seahawks may be coming off their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history in Super Bowl LX, but the organization will never forget the first time they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl XLVIII, where they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8.

And the player that lead them to that inaugural championship is none other than Russell Wilson, who spent a full decade with the franchise before being traded – ironically – to Denver in 2022.

On June 3, the quarterback had some big news to reveal, and shared in a video that he has now retired from playing in the National Football League.

Russell Wilson Shares Video Montage in Retirement Post

The video depicts a montage of Wilson’s highlights, spliced with moments from his combine, college interviews and moments from all four of his teams; the Giants, Steelers, Seahawks and Broncos.

Wilson will join CBS Sports this coming season as an analyst for their pre-game show on Sundays. This news itself was initially reported on June 1, and certainly would have alluded to Wilson having the possibility of hanging up his boots, although at the time it was referred to as the former All-Pro “putting pause” on his career as a player.

As it turns out, Wilson has now put a very solid period and the end of his incredibly impressive decade-and-a-half long spell as a starting quarterback in the NFL – a truly remarkable feat for player once drafted in the third round of the 2012 draft – as he enters his next chapter.

More to follow…