Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Announces Personal News as Retirement Questions Loom

There continues to be questions about the status of Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson, even after the legendary quarterback retired this offseason. Wilson officially began his new media career with CBS Sports debuting on “The NFL Today” pregame show in Week 1.

With Sam Darnold sidelined with a glute injury, there has been some chatter on social media that perhaps the Seahawks could make a call to Wilson. Yet, it is pretty clear that Wilson has moved on and remains focused on his new career venture.

In addition to his weekly appearance on CBS, Wilson just announced the launch of a new weekly YouTube show called “Set, Hut!” with former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long.

“Crazy Week 1 in the @NFL,” Wilson noted in a September 14, message on X. “See you on me & @Ky1eLong new show! “Set, Hut!” Live Tomorrow 2pm Eastern on @YouTube.”

So, how did Wilson perform in his media debut? Let us know in the comments.

Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Went Viral for Predicting That Broncos QB Joe Burrow Will Demand a Trade

There have been some valid concerns about Wilson’s viability as a media personality given his somewhat robotic press conferences as a player. It appears Wilson may have been saving up his takes for his post-retirement career.

Wilson came out firing during his regular-season debut. The Seahawks legend went viral for predicting that Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will demand a trade.

“I think he’s tired of losing,” Wilson remarked on Burrow during a September 13, edition of CBS’ “NFL Today.” “He said that a few times.

“He’s really focused on making sure that this is that special year. And listen, if it doesn’t go well in Cincinnati this year, I’m just saying,” Wilson added.

“I’m just telling you right now. … I’m telling you right now, if it doesn’t go well in Cincinnati this year, Joe Burrow’s gone. I think he wants to leave and what’s gonna be interesting is where does he go? There’s some great teams that need a quarterback.”

Russell Wilson’s NFL Career Is Largely Defined by Seahawks Tenure

It was an ugly breakup between the Seahawks and Wilson, but as time goes on, it is almost a certainty that the quarterback’s career will largely be associated with Seattle. Wilson struggled in all of his next stops after the Seahawks traded the quarterback.

Additionally, the Seahawks were able to build a second Super Bowl roster partly as a result of the blockbuster deal with the Denver Broncos.

Is Russell Wilson Good as an NFL Media Analyst?

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It is too early to tell how Wilson’s new career as a media analyst will go. At the very least, Wilson proved relevant with his Burrow take going viral.

Wilson and Long’s new show will add a new data point to the former NFL quarterback’s media evaluation.

“The network announced Set, Hut!, a new weekly series hosted by the two NFL Today analysts, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. ET,” Awful Announcing’s Sam Neumann detailed in a September 14, article titled, “CBS Sports launches new digital series with Russell Wilson, Kyle Long.”

“The show will stream live on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel, with episodes also available on Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ, and podcast platforms,” Neumann added.

“Per CBS, Set, Hut! will feature guest interviews, insight and analysis on the league’s biggest topics, and real-time interaction with fans.”