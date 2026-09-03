Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Makes Heartfelt Post After NFL Career

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson received another reminder of what made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous downfield passers, and his response focused on everyone but himself.

Pro Football Focus posted a ranking on September 2 showing Wilson with the highest percentage of “big-time throws” among quarterbacks with at least 2,000 attempts over the last 10 seasons. Wilson led the group at 6.6%, ahead of Josh Allen at 5.8%, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford at 5.6% and Tom Brady at 5.3%.

Wilson reposted the graphic and added a message to the teammates who helped him throughout his career.

“Grateful for all the ballers I got to play with!” Wilson wrote.

The message comes three months after Wilson stepped away from playing and moved into broadcasting with CBS Sports, making the acknowledgment feel like another reflection on a career that was defined, especially in Seattle, by his ability to create explosive plays through the air. Wilson announced his transition away from the field in June after 14 NFL seasons.

Grateful for all the ballers I got to play with! 🔥🙌🏾🌙🌒 https://t.co/PLmbgWY0zB — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 3, 2026

Russell Wilson’s PFF Ranking Fits His Seahawks Career

PFF defines a big-time throw as a high-difficulty, high-value pass featuring exceptional ball placement and timing, often downfield or into a tight coverage window.

That description could just as easily serve as a summary of Wilson at his best.

During his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson became synonymous with the deep ball. His ability to extend plays and then deliver accurately downfield produced some of the most memorable connections in franchise history, including throws to Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

PFF was measuring that trait long before Wilson’s career ended. During the 2018 season, for example, the outlet noted that Wilson had produced big-time throws at a higher rate than any quarterback over the previous three seasons at that point.

The newest ranking gives that reputation a broader historical frame.

Wilson’s 6.6% rate over the last decade placed him ahead of a group containing multiple MVPs and Super Bowl champions. The minimum of 2,000 attempts also prevents the list from being dominated by quarterbacks with only short stretches of elite play.

Wilson Left Seattle as the Franchise’s Most Accomplished Quarterback

Whatever debate surrounds the later years of Wilson’s career, his standing in Seahawks history is much clearer.

Seattle credits Wilson as its all-time leader in passing yards with 37,059, passing touchdowns with 292 and completions with 3,079. He made nine Pro Bowls during his 10 seasons with the franchise and quarterbacked the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl championship following the 2013 season.

That history also explains why Wilson’s response to the PFF ranking centered on teammates.

The biggest throws required someone on the other end, and Wilson played with a long list of receivers who became fixtures of Seattle’s most successful era. Baldwin developed from an undrafted free agent into a Pro Bowl receiver. Lockett became one of the league’s most precise deep-ball partners. Metcalf gave Wilson a rare combination of size and vertical speed late in the quarterback’s Seahawks tenure.

Wilson ultimately played for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants after Seattle traded him in 2022. His final NFL season came with New York in 2025 before he chose television over another playing opportunity. NFL.com reported in June that Wilson had an offer to continue as a backup in 2026 before accepting a role with CBS Sports.

Now, with Wilson preparing to spend Sundays talking about quarterbacks instead of playing the position, PFF’s ranking offered one more snapshot of what he did best.

His response was brief.

For Seahawks fans who watched those moon-ball completions for a decade, it did not need to be much longer.