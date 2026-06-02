Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Gets Major Prediction for CBS Sports Role

Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hasn’t issued an official retirement, but he’s putting his career on pause to take an NFL analyst job with CBS Sports, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson will replace Matt Ryan at CBS following Ryan’s departure this offseason to return to the Atlanta Falcons as the team’s president of football operations. Moreover, this new venture for Wilson comes with a promising prediction.

On the June 1 edition of “Covino & Rich,” Steve Covino gave a good outlook for how he sees Wilson’s time as an analyst going.

“Russell Wilson, much like Alex Rodriguez, is a superstar who got in his own way,” Covino said. “Something about him just rubbed your minty tingle the wrong way sometimes.

“And I feel like he’s a guy that’s going to reinvent himself as a broadcaster and become likable again, much like A-Rod, who prospers and really thrives in the booth.

“That will be Russell Wilson. And we’re going to, ‘Hey, remember when he just was so cringey and got in his own way like A-Rod did?’ I think we’re going to fall in love with him the same exact way because he’s good at it.”

Ex-Seahawks QB Will Bring Fresh Look to CBS Sports

Moreover, Covino believes that Wilson will be a breath of fresh air on any panel that includes Bill Cowher or Phil Simms.

“There’s something great yet puttsy about both A-Rod and Russell Wilson. You’re going to see this guy’s charm and his love of the game. For some reason, in a current locker room, that’s like, ‘Ooh, cringy.’ But when he’s next to Bill Cowher or Phil Simms or whoever’s doing it, you’re going to be like, ‘Man, Russell Wilson, cool dude.'”

Rich Eisen Sees Russell Wilson Thriving as Analyst for CBS Sports

Covino isn’t the only one who thinks Wilson will do well as an analyst for CBS Sports. Rich Eisen shared his thoughts on the signal-caller deciding to pause his NFL career to jump into the studio for this upcoming season.

“CBS is going to get a good one if this is true,” Eisen said on the June 1 edition of the “Rich Eisen Show.” “He may not be retiring, but it’s a pause in his playing career, so we’ll hold off on that part of this conversation. Yeah, it seems like he turned down some backup jobs to take this.

“And by the way, guys have chilled out on the studio set and then left, gone back and grabbed a helmet. But he’s going to be great at this. He was great at it when he wasn’t even close to the end of his career. He was just starting out.”

It will be interesting to see what Wilson decides to do after this 2026 season, whether he enjoys being in the studio as an analyst and decides it’s time to hang up his football cleats. Nonetheless, there’s also the possibility that his itch to play football doesn’t go away, and he tries one more crack at being a QB in the league.