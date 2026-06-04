Seattle Seahawks Send Russell Wilson Emotional Retirement Message

The Seattle Seahawks did not let Russell Wilson’s retirement pass with a cold stat graphic or a routine farewell.

Seattle posted a highlight reel of Wilson’s defining Seahawks moments, writing simply: “Forever grateful.” The video leaned into the version of Wilson that Seahawks fans remember most clearly — the undersized third-round pick who changed the franchise’s ceiling, turned broken plays into belief and helped deliver the first Super Bowl title in team history.

Wilson announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons in a video titled “Thank You, Football, Love, #3.” The 37-year-old exits as a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion and one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in league history. Wilson became the first NFL player to top both 40,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.

For Seahawks fans, the team’s tribute matters because Wilson’s ending in Seattle was not clean. The 2022 trade to the Denver Broncos came after years of winning, tension and questions about how much longer the Wilson-Pete Carroll partnership could last. Four years later, the Seahawks’ message chose the lasting image over the awkward exit.

Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Tribute Focused on What Made His Run Different

The audio over the Seahawks’ tribute framed Wilson as the “missing piece” for a roster that already had the Legion of Boom, Marshawn Lynch, Pete Carroll and one of the NFL’s most physical identities.

That is the right way to remember his Seattle peak. Wilson did not carry those early Seahawks teams alone, but he gave them something they had been chasing for decades: a quarterback who could turn a defensive heavyweight into a championship team.

The tribute included the old doubts about Wilson’s height and whether a quarterback under 6 feet could win as an NFL starter. Then it cut back to the answer Seattle fans watched unfold in real time.

Wilson arrived as the No. 75 pick in the 2012 NFL draft and quickly took the starting job. By his second season, he was the quarterback of a Seahawks team that crushed the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. By his third, he had Seattle back in the Super Bowl and had authored one of the most famous comebacks in franchise history in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks’ tribute specifically referenced that Packers game, including the hit Wilson took from Clay Matthews before staying in and helping push Seattle to the title game win. It was not just a highlight choice. It was a reminder of the central Wilson-era feeling: no game felt dead while No. 3 still had the ball.

Russell Wilson Retires as the Seahawks’ Greatest Quarterback

Whatever happened after the trade, Wilson’s place in Seahawks history is not complicated.

He remains Seattle’s all-time passing leader with 37,059 yards and 292 touchdown passes, according to Pro Football Reference’s Seahawks franchise records. He also owns the franchise marks for completions and attempts.

The Seahawks’ own 50-season franchise project lists Wilson as the holder of several major career passing records, including passer rating, passing yards and passing touchdowns. It also notes that he made the Pro Bowl in nine of his 10 seasons in Seattle and was a second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Those numbers explain why the tribute could be so simple.

“Forever grateful” works because the resume speaks loudly enough. Wilson gave Seattle a decade of relevance, playoff expectation and prime-time drama. He helped turn the Seahawks from a strong NFC contender into a national brand. He also gave the franchise its most stable quarterback era, something that still shapes how fans judge every Seattle quarterback who follows him.

The Seahawks’ Message Softens a Complicated Ending

Wilson’s final years in Seattle were messier than the tribute video. His push for more control, the offensive identity debate and the eventual trade to Denver all changed how some fans viewed the end of the partnership.

But retirement has a way of sorting the permanent from the temporary.

The Broncos chapter struggled. Wilson later played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants before deciding to move into broadcasting. Wilson is transitioning to CBS Sports and “The NFL Today” as an analyst.

That next step also helps close the Seattle chapter. Wilson is no longer a former Seahawks star trying to beat the league somewhere else. He is now a retired quarterback whose legacy will be judged in full.

For Seattle, that full picture starts with the Lombardi Trophy.

It includes the deep balls to Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. It includes the moon-shot scrambles, the impossible sideline throws, the playoff escapes and the weekly feeling that the Seahawks were never completely out of a game.

It also includes the ending. But the ending is no longer the whole story.

The Seahawks’ tribute made that clear. Wilson was the quarterback of the greatest era in franchise history, and on the day he walked away from football, Seattle chose gratitude.