Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Ciara Announce Family News

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara marked a family milestone this week, celebrating Future Zahir Wilburn’s 12th birthday with emotional social media tributes.

Ciara posted a 19-image carousel on Instagram, writing that “The Big Boy is 12 today” and calling Future “sweetest, smartest, most loving, and talented.” Wilson followed with his own 15-image carousel, writing that he could not believe Future was already 12 years old.

The quarterback who led Seattle to its first Super Bowl title is weighing what comes next, whether that means one more NFL opportunity or a full-time move into broadcasting.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Both Wished Their Son Future a Happy 12th Birthday

Wilson’s post was direct and personal.

“Happy birthday Future!!!” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “We’re so proud of the young man you are! I can’t believe you’re already 12 years old.”

He also praised Future as “an incredible son, best friend” and “the BEST big brother,” adding that watching him grow brings the family joy.

Ciara’s birthday message struck a similar tone. The singer wrote that Future brings “light and love to every room” and said she and Wilson are proud of the young man he is becoming.

The couple’s posts drew attention because both shared larger carousels, turning the birthday into a public family celebration rather than a quick story post. Ciara later commented under Wilson’s post, “We love you so much Future!! The BIG 12!! Wow! We are so proud of you!!”

Future is Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future. Wilson has spoken openly in the past about embracing the responsibility of helping raise him, calling that role a gift. ABC News noted in 2024 that Wilson discussed stepping into that responsibility during an appearance on “I Am Athlete.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara Have 3 Kids Together and Raise 4 Children

Wilson and Ciara share three children together: daughter Sienna Princess, son Win Harrison and daughter Amora Princess. The couple is also raising Future, giving them a blended family of four children.

That distinction matters because family posts involving Wilson and Future often resonate beyond celebrity news. Wilson has long presented fatherhood as central to his public identity, and Future has frequently appeared alongside him and Ciara at events, games and family milestones.

Ciara and Wilson married in 2016. Sienna was born in 2017, Win was born in 2020 and Amora was born in December 2023.

The birthday posts also come after a busy stretch for the family. Ciara continues to balance music, business and public appearances, while Wilson’s football future remains unresolved after a short stint with the New York Giants.

Russell Wilson Is Still Weighing Retirement From the NFL

Wilson’s family milestone landed while his NFL career sits at a crossroads.

NFL.com reported on May 6 that Wilson was weighing a contract offer from the New York Jets against a potential opportunity as a television analyst. The report noted that Wilson spent the 2025 season with the Giants, started three games, appeared in six and finished with career lows in passing yards, touchdown passes and attempts.

The Jets possibility is notable for Seahawks fans because Geno Smith is now in New York. Smith backed up Wilson in Seattle before eventually replacing him as the Seahawks’ starter following the 2022 blockbuster trade that sent Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Wilson has insisted he still believes he can play.

If Wilson chooses broadcasting, it would close one of the most important playing careers in Seahawks history. Wilson led the Seahawks to a 43-8 win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship.

Wilson is Seattle’s all-time passing leader with 37,059 yards and 292 touchdown passes.

That is why even a family birthday post carries some Seahawks relevance. Wilson’s next public chapter may not come in a huddle. It may come in a studio, at a family event or through the kind of off-field moments he and Ciara continue to share with fans.

For now, the family’s message was simple: Future is 12, and both Wilson and Ciara made sure the milestone did not pass quietly.