Russell Wilson ‘Never’ Became One of the Guys With Seahawks, Warren Moon Says

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says he tried to convince Russell Wilson to build a different kind of relationship with his Seattle Seahawks teammates, advice Moon believes never completely took hold.

Moon, a former Seahawks quarterback who later spent years working on the team’s radio broadcasts, discussed Wilson during a September 10 appearance on All the Smoke. While explaining how important it was during his own career to socialize with offensive linemen and become part of their group, Moon said he tried to pass the same lesson to Wilson.

“That was one of the things I tried to get across to Russell Wilson when I was up in Seattle,” Moon said. “I was doing their broadcast, but I had a very close relationship with some of the players.

“That was one of the main things I wanted him to do a better job of — integrating himself with the guys so he becomes one of the guys. And that just never really happened.”

The comment carries extra weight because Moon was more than a distant observer of Wilson’s Seahawks tenure. A former Seattle quarterback himself, Moon spent more than a decade as an analyst on Seahawks radio broadcasts and was around the organization during Wilson’s rise from third-round pick to Super Bowl champion.

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Warren Moon Explains the Quarterback Lesson He Gave Russell Wilson

Moon’s Wilson comments grew out of a broader conversation about how quarterbacks build trust with teammates.

During his playing career, Moon said he would take offensive linemen on trips, buy them watches, arrange food during film sessions and occasionally join them when they went out after practice.

“As a quarterback, you’ve got to give a little bit of yourself to everybody on the team,” Moon said.

That was the principle he wanted Wilson to embrace more fully.

Moon’s assessment adds another firsthand perspective to one of the more complicated elements of Wilson’s Seattle legacy. Questions about Wilson’s relationships with teammates followed the Seahawks through portions of his tenure and became an even bigger subject after Seattle traded him to the Denver Broncos in 2022.

But the picture was never as simple as Wilson being disconnected from everyone around him.

Receiver Tyler Lockett publicly described the “beautiful” chemistry he developed with Wilson, including the communication and shared understanding they built through years of working together. Jimmy Graham also credited Wilson for immediately bringing him into offseason workouts and supporting him personally after Graham arrived in Seattle.

Richard Sherman, despite the attention surrounding tensions within Seattle’s championship-era locker room, publicly described his relationship with Wilson as “fantastic” in 2017 and emphasized that they fought for one another as teammates.

Moon’s comments therefore offer his view of something more specific: whether Wilson fully immersed himself in the broader locker-room culture in the way Moon believed a quarterback should.

Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Legacy Is Back in Focus

The timing makes Moon’s comments particularly notable.

Wilson stepped away from playing in June and moved into a television role with CBS, effectively closing a 14-year NFL career. That has shifted the conversation around him from what comes next to what his career ultimately meant.

No portion of that résumé matters more than Seattle.

Wilson spent his first 10 seasons with the Seahawks, made nine Pro Bowls and helped deliver the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship. He left Seattle as the franchise leader in several major passing categories, including 37,059 yards and 292 touchdown passes.

Seattle ultimately traded Wilson to Denver in March 2022 for a package that included two first-round selections, two second-round selections and three players. Several pieces originating from that deal later became part of Seattle’s next successful core.

Moon’s story does not erase Wilson’s production or accomplishments, nor does it establish that every Seahawks teammate viewed him the same way.

It does, however, add another revealing detail from someone close enough to the organization to offer Wilson advice directly.

For Moon, becoming a franchise quarterback required more than producing on Sundays. It meant making sure the rest of the locker room saw the quarterback as one of them.

By his account, that was the part of Wilson’s game in Seattle he could never quite change.