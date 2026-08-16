Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Sends Personal Message to Wife Ciara Before Career Change

Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson is on the verge of a major career change, but for now the star is enjoying life with his wife, Ciara. The singer just performed at the BitterSweet Festival in Poland, and her husband is cheering on his favorite pop star.

Wilson took to social media reposting clips of Ciara’s performance. One video of Ciara dancing particularly caught Wilson’s attention.

“James Brown & MJ would be proud! @Ciara 🤣😍🤣💃🏽,” Wilson noted in an August 16, 2026, message on X.

Earlier, Wilson reposted a video displaying a packed-out outdoor amphitheater to watch Ciara perform in Poland.

“POLAND!!! Loves some @ciara,” Wilson remarked in an August 15, post on X. “I see you my love! 🎶🎤🎵 #YES.”

Seahawks Rumors: Russell Wilson Turned Down Jets to Back Up Geno Smith

All this comes months after Wilson officially retired from the NFL. Wilson announced that he will join CBS Sports’ NFL coverage as an analyst.

CBS Sports just released a video previewing the crew for this NFL season with Wilson featured prominently in the clip. Wilson turned down an offer to be reunited with former Seahawks teammate Geno Smith, and instead opted for a career change.

The New York Jets made a push to sign Wilson prior to his retirement, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Quarterback Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday,” ESPN detailed on June 1.

“Wilson, who also had an offer on the table from the New York Jets to join the team as a backup to Geno Smith, had acknowledged last month to the New York Post that he was considering joining CBS Sports.”

Russell Wilson Is Retiring From the NFL to Begin a Media Career

Ciara and Wilson are quite the power couple. Wilson earned more than $315 million during his NFL career leading the Seahawks to two Super Bowls and notching one title.

The former NFL quarterback’s net worth is estimated at $185 million. This season will be a transition for the couple.

Ciara is used to cheering on Wilson on NFL gamedays. Instead, Wilson is trading in daily meetings and practices for a weekly NFL show on CBS.

Russell Wilson & Wife, Ciara, Have Become One of the Most Notable Power Couples in Sports & Entertainment

Ciara is known for her “Level Up” song, one of many hits for the singer. Back in 2021, Wilson’s wife explained her philosophy regarding the phrase.

“As a wife, what can I do to make sure I keep the sexy?” Ciara noted during a January 2021, feature interview with Self’s Leta Shy. “What can I make sure that I’m doing to be on my stuff, take care of myself? How am I loving on myself so I still keep feeling young?”

“And when I get there, what’s the next five years? How am I living my life? How am I maximizing my life? I ask myself these questions, and I’m just dedicated to it.”

The couple is now looking to level up as Wilson begins his post-playing career. Wilson will still be close to football thanks to his new role on CBS.