Seahawks Land 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Playmaker to Help Replace DK Metcalf

Mike Macdonald
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver group will look a lot different in 2025.

The unofficial motto of the Seattle Seahawks approach at wide receiver could be “it takes a village” as the franchise looks to replace both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Seattle made the franchise’s first move at receiver since releasing Lockett and striking a blockbuster trade to move on from Metcalf.

The Seahawks agreed to terms with former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The wideout also played six games for the Buffalo Bills in 2024.

Additionally, Valdes-Scantling had previous stints with the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran brings familiarity with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s system from their time together with the Saints. An added bonus is the two-time Super Bowl champion also brings experience playing on a contender.

“After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf, the Seahawks have some serious restocking to do in their receiver corps,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote in a March 12, 2025, story titled, “Seahawks 2025 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings.” “After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf, the Seahawks have some serious restocking to do in their receiver corps. This is a start. Valdes-Scantling gives them a proven veteran behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He also brings scheme familiarity, having spent the second half of last season in New Orleans with new Seahawks coordinator Klint Kubiak.

“Valdes-Scantling (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) is a big-bodied deep threat who’s averaged 17.4 yards per catch in his career. In that sense, he can give the Seahawks some of what they’ll miss without Metcalf. In terms of where he’ll fit in the pecking order, though, he has averaged roughly 500 receiving yards in seven seasons with a career high of 690 in 2020,” Henderson added.

“So he looks like Seattle’s replacement for Lockett in the No. 3 role. After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf, the Seahawks have some serious restocking to do in their receiver corps. This is a start. Valdes-Scantling gives them a proven veteran behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”

New Seahawks WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signed a 1-Year, $5.5 Million Contract

It is not a risky move for Seattle as Valdes-Scantling’s new contract is a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It remains to be seen whether the veteran can emerge as a key contributor. Valdes-Scantling posted 19 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

The receiver will clearly not be a complete replacement for Metcalf. Yet, Seattle could take a committee approach to replacing the production lost by Lockett and Metcalf. The Seahawks also gained a second-round pick for Metcalf giving Seattle even more opportunities to select a receiver in the 2025 NFL draft.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Linked to Ex-Rams Star Playmaker Cooper Kupp

The Seahawks will need to make more moves at the position. One name to watch is veteran wideout Cooper Kupp who was released by the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has been linked to Kupp as a team with interest in plucking the rival receiver.

“Teams that bear watching here include the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, among others,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed on March 13.

Seattle will need to evaluate whether Kupp can still be counted on to play a consistent role in the offense. Kupp has battled numerous injuries in recent years. The former Pro Bowler has missed a combined 18 games over the last three seasons.

Seahawks Land 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Playmaker to Help Replace DK Metcalf

