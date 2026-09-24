Sam Darnold Takes Big Step Towards Playing On Sunday V.s. Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks managed to move forward from their dominating win at Super Bowl LX to a perfect 2-0 start this season, despite being without starting quarterback Sam Darnold for almost the entirety of the two games.

The defense – which many find to be almost at a level reminiscent of the legendary ‘Legion of Boom’ that saw the Seahawks get to within a singular play of winning back to back championships just over a decade ago – has remained ultra-stingy and given up only 17 total points on the season, the second best in the league after the New England Patriots.

However, it is now the Seattle offense’s turn to get their boost, as Darnold was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Sam Darnold a Full Participant in Practice on Thursday

“Seahawks QB Sam Darnold progressed to a full participant today after he was limited yesterday in his first practice since injuring his glute in the season opener.” ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported on Thursday afternoon. Full participation – especially if it is already by Thursday, before the final practice day on Friday when teams announce final injury reports before the game – normally strongly correlates with players suiting up that weekend. And the notion was compounded by Henderson’s subsequent comments, stating that “Darnold said today he’s “really striving” to play Sunday at Washington.”

“Really striving” does not necessarily share too much about the Darnold’s ability to play in and of the phrase itself, but it does show that playing this weekend is very much within reach for the former third overall pick.

Combined with the fact that he fully participated in practice almost a full three days ahead of this weekend’s showdown against the Commanders , it appears that signs seem to be pointing towards Darnold making his second start of the 2026 season at Northwest Stadium this Sunday.

Could the Seahawks Keep Darnold Out Another Week?

The only thing that may make the Seahawks pause for thought is if Darnold is not quite healthy but could play if needed.

Given the caliber of opponent in Washington, who have struggled defensively and are missing quarterback Jayden Daniels , head coach Mike McDonald would likely feel confident with either Darnold or backup Drew Lock, who is coming off a 235 passing yard, 3 touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend.

But if there are no injury hiccups or concerns about Darnold, the Seahawks will be more than happy to see him back out on the field.