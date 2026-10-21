Seattle Seahawks Could Cut Ties With Sam Darnold After ESPN Report

Sam Darnold helped deliver a Super Bowl championship to the Seattle Seahawks. Less than a year later, his future with the franchise is suddenly looking far less secure.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano raised questions about Darnold’s long-term outlook in an October 21 report, highlighting a significant contract decision awaiting Seattle after the 2026 season.

The Seahawks owe Darnold $35.5 million in compensation for 2027, but none of that money is guaranteed. That gives Seattle an opportunity to move on from its starting quarterback without committing to another expensive season.

And with backup Drew Lock reportedly impressing the organization, the financial implications have become difficult to ignore.

ESPN Raises Questions About Sam Darnold’s $35.5 Million Seahawks Future

In ESPN’s latest NFL buzz report, Graziano examined Darnold’s contract situation and the leverage Seattle holds entering the 2027 offseason.

“I’m a bit curious about Sam Darnold’s situation, as he’ll have one year left on his contract after this season,” Graziano wrote.

The insider noted that Darnold has a $10 million roster bonus scheduled to become guaranteed in March, putting pressure on Seattle to evaluate its options before committing to another season.

Graziano also suggested the Seahawks would explore extending Darnold if they decide to retain him, potentially creating two very different outcomes for the veteran quarterback.

Either Seattle commits to Darnold beyond 2027, or the organization confronts the possibility of moving on from the quarterback who helped it win Super Bowl LX.

That wasn’t the situation facing Darnold last offseason.

Graziano explained that $17.5 million of Darnold’s 2026 compensation became guaranteed shortly after Seattle’s championship victory. This time, the Seahawks have considerably more time to evaluate his performance before making their financial commitment.

And his performance has given them something to think about.

Darnold has thrown seven interceptions through Seattle’s first six games, helping contribute to a disappointing 3-3 start. His two interceptions in a 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos were particularly costly, including one that set up the winning field goal.

Drew Lock Adds Pressure to Sam Darnold’s Seahawks Outlook

Darnold’s contract situation isn’t the only development worth monitoring.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Lock has been making an impression on the Seahawks, both in practice and during his opportunities to replace Darnold.

“It’s not helping that Drew Lock has been impressive for the Seahawks, both behind the scenes and in relief of Darnold,” Fowler wrote.

Lock has thrown four touchdown passes without an interception in two appearances this season, completing more than 70% of his passes.

The contrast is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss, particularly for a Seattle team built around one of the NFL’s strongest defenses.

Still, head coach Mike Macdonald has publicly backed Darnold.

When asked on October 16 whether he was considering a quarterback change, Macdonald answered, “No, no.”

He subsequently explained that the coaching staff maintains confidence in Darnold and believes the quarterback can help correct Seattle’s offensive struggles.

That support is meaningful. It also doesn’t eliminate the longer-term decision awaiting the franchise.

Seahawks Face Difficult Decision on Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback

The timing adds another dimension to the situation.

Seattle will host the Kansas City Chiefs on October 25, giving Darnold another opportunity to quiet the conversation surrounding his performance.

For now, there is no indication that the Seahawks have decided to replace or release their starting quarterback.

But the contract structure leaves the organization with options it didn’t have to exercise following last season’s championship run.

Darnold has an opportunity to play his way into a long-term extension. Continued struggles, however, would make the $35.5 million decision considerably more complicated.

A quarterback who helped Seattle win a Super Bowl is now facing the possibility of playing for his future with the franchise.