Sam Darnold’s Next Seahawks Deal Could Get More Expensive Fast

The Seattle Seahawks do not have to make a Sam Darnold contract decision today.

That does not mean the price is standing still.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer pointed to Baker Mayfield’s ongoing situation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the negotiation to watch for Darnold’s future in Seattle. Breer’s logic is simple: Mayfield and Darnold have followed unusually similar career arcs, and Mayfield’s next deal could become the market marker for what Darnold asks from the Seahawks when he reaches his own contract year.

That is the part Seahawks fans should care about now. Darnold is not a pending free agent. Seattle is not boxed into an immediate extension. But if Mayfield lands near the top of the quarterback market before Week 1, the Seahawks’ eventual Darnold conversation may stop being about whether he belongs in the $50 million range and start being about how close he gets to $60 million.

Baker Mayfield’s Deal May Set the Sam Darnold Price

Mayfield is entering the final year of a three-year, $100 million contract with Tampa Bay. Spotrac lists that deal at $33.33 million per year with $50 million guaranteed.

Darnold’s current Seahawks deal is in the same neighborhood. Spotrac lists Darnold on a three-year, $100.5 million contract with $55 million guaranteed and a $33.5 million average annual value. His 2026 cap hit is listed at $37.9 million.

That is what makes the Mayfield comparison so clean. Both quarterbacks went from highly drafted reclamation stories to legitimate answers for NFC teams. Both revived their value after their original franchises moved on. Both signed mid-market deals that looked aggressive at the time but became easier to justify once they stabilized winning teams.

The difference is timing. Mayfield gets the first swing at the next contract tier.

Spotrac’s 2026 quarterback contract rankings show how quickly the market has separated from the $33 million range. Dak Prescott is listed at $60 million per year, while Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love are all listed at $55 million per year.

That does not automatically mean Darnold should be paid like those quarterbacks. It does mean the Seahawks may soon be negotiating from a different baseline if Mayfield pushes Tampa Bay into that neighborhood first.

Seahawks Can Wait, But Waiting Has a Cost

The Seahawks’ best leverage is time.

Darnold is already under contract, and Seattle does not need to rush into a new deal just because the quarterback market is moving. That matters for a front office that has to think about more than one player. The Seahawks are no longer just trying to find their quarterback. They are trying to keep a championship roster intact.

Waiting also gives Seattle another season of information. Darnold can prove that last year was not just a perfect one-year alignment of scheme, weapons and timing. He can show how much ownership he has in the offense with a full season of expectations on him. He can also give the Seahawks more clarity before they decide whether to commit top-of-market money.

But waiting is not free.

If Mayfield signs a deal worth $55 million or more per season, Darnold’s side will have a clean comparison. If Darnold follows with another strong year, Seattle will have a harder time arguing that his next contract should stay closer to his current $33.5 million average.

That is the real tension. The Seahawks can say they do not need to move now, and they would be right. Darnold’s camp can say the price may only rise from here, and it would have a point.

Why This Is Bigger Than One Quarterback Number

The Seahawks’ schedule adds another reason this conversation will not disappear. Seattle opens the 2026 season at home against the New England Patriots before road games against the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders.

If Darnold starts fast, the contract discussion will get louder. If Mayfield has already landed a massive deal by then, every clean Darnold performance will be viewed through that lens.

The Seahawks also have to think about how a Darnold extension would fit around the rest of the roster. Quarterback money changes the math everywhere. It affects how aggressive a team can be with veteran defenders, offensive line depth, receiver spending and future extensions for young core players.

That is why Breer’s Mayfield point matters. It is not just a comparison between two former Panthers teammates or two members of the 2018 quarterback class. It is a warning that Seattle’s future quarterback price may be set outside its own building.

For now, the Seahawks can afford patience. Darnold is signed. The season is ahead. The front office has no reason to negotiate against itself in June.

But if Tampa Bay pays Mayfield like a near-top-tier quarterback before Week 1, the Seahawks’ quiet Darnold clock gets louder.