Seahawks Make $110 Million Move for Pro Bowl QB to Replace Geno Smith

The Seahawks have found the team's next quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks acted quickly to find their solution at quarterback to replace Geno Smith. Seattle has agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

“ESPN sources: Former Vikings QB Sam Darnold reached agreement today on a three-year, $110.5 million contract including $55 million guaranteed with the Seattle Seahawks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in a series of March 10, 2025, messages on X. “Seattle has its successor to Geno Smith. Sam Darnold is now reunited with new Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, whom he previously worked with in San Francisco.”

Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record during the regular season. Yet, the Vikings struggled against both the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams to close the season. Minnesota was eliminated in the wild card round following a 27-9 loss to Los Angeles.

NFL Rumors: The Seahawks Faced Potential Competition From the Steelers for Sam Darnold

It was not a lock that the Seahawks would be able to land Darnold. Other teams had been linked to Darnold ahead of NFL free agency, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Steelers are expected to make an offer to pending free agent Sam Darnold, per source,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russni noted in a March 9, message on X. “Many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle, but Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on any potential options ahead of the new league year.”

Ultimately, the Seahawks were able to land Darnold over other teams like like Pittsburgh. As a reminder, NFL deals are only verbal agreements until new contracts can be signed on March 12.

