Seahawks Send Strong Sam Darnold Signal After Injury News

The Seattle Seahawks had an obvious reason to look at quarterbacks this week. So far, they haven’t.

Per Tuesday’s NFL transactions wire, Seattle did not bring in a quarterback for a tryout or visit after Sam Darnold suffered a hip-area injury in the Seahawks’ season opener. That absence doesn’t establish a timetable for Darnold’s return, but it is another encouraging data point for a team that apparently does not see an immediate need to reinforce the position.

And Week 3 is no longer out of the question.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Darnold will not play in Week 2 but added that “there’s at least a chance” he returns against the Washington Commanders.

That would turn what initially looked like a potentially significant quarterback problem into a one-game absence.

Seahawks Haven’t Added Insurance Behind Drew Lock

There are limits to what can be read into a transaction wire. Seattle can work out or sign another quarterback later, and not bringing one in Tuesday does not amount to a medical update on Darnold.

Still, teams tend to reveal their level of concern through roster moves.

The Seahawks could have used the extra time before Week 2 to audition another quarterback and begin getting him familiar with the offense. They didn’t. For now, Seattle appears willing to proceed with Drew Lock as its replacement for Darnold rather than adding emergency help.

That tracks with the information the Seahawks have released publicly.

Seattle announced Monday that Darnold is dealing with what the team called a “very unique soft-tissue injury” involving his glute, while his hip joint itself is unaffected. The injury is not considered long term, although the team has not established a firm return date.

Head coach Mike Macdonald had already described Darnold’s test results as “really, really good news,” saying the hip was intact and the problem was more muscular.

The transaction sheet now gives Seattle another quiet reason for optimism.

Sam Darnold’s Week 3 Return Has a Real Opening

Darnold is expected to sit against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, leaving Lock in line to start.

Lock already handled the unexpected assignment once. After Darnold left the opener following only five offensive plays, Lock completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown in relief.

That performance gives Seattle some breathing room. So does the schedule.

The Seahawks visit Washington in Week 3, providing Darnold an extended recovery window from the injury before Seattle has to make its next decision at quarterback. Rapoport’s latest comments suggest that game is at least a legitimate target rather than a date that can already be crossed off.

There is still a difference between having a chance to play and being ready to play.

But the Seahawks aren’t behaving like a team scrambling to replace its starting quarterback for an extended stretch.

For now, Lock gets the ball. And Seattle hasn’t gone shopping for anyone else.