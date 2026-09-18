Seahawks Send Clear Message on QB Jalen Milroe Amid Sam Darnold Injury News

Sam Darnold’s injury means that Jalen Milroe is one step closer to playing for the Seattle Seahawks. Drew Lock will start at quarterback for the Seahawks against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, but Milroe will serve as the team’s backup with Darnold sidelined.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald made it clear that Milroe is getting more work than normal with Darnold out with a glute injury.

“Yeah, I saw the same things you guys saw,” Macdonald told reporters on September 16, 2026, when asked about Milroe’s play during the preseason. “Jalen, he’s worked incredibly hard. And I think there’s been returns for his efforts, which is great.

“You love to see that pay off for a guy with that type of work ethic. And I mean, these guys have been preparing like they’re going to play for the last two years,” Macdonald continued.

“So, really nothing changes much on that end, in terms of mentality.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Seahawks quarterbacks heading into the team’s matchup against the Cardinals.

The Seahawks Gave QB Jalen Milroe More Practice Reps Ahead of Cardinals Game

The Seahawks also understand that Milroe is now just one unfortunate play away from seeing the field. If Lock sustains an injury, Milroe would be leading the Seahawks offense.

“Obviously, he’s going to get more reps this week,” Macdonald said of Milroe. “And we want Drew to play the whole game, obviously.

“But we learned last week that, really, it’s a great message for the whole team of, ‘Hey, we’re all kind of one or two plays away from being ready,’ Macdonald added.

“And preparation is key, no matter my role. And then when I get my opportunity, let’s go take advantage of it.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Could Play vs. Commanders in Week 3 Amid Glute Injury

As for Darnold, things appear to be trending in the right direction. The Seahawks have not placed Darnold on injured reserve, an indication that the quarterback could be back sooner rather than later.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that “there is at least a chance” Darnold could play against the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

“So, first of all, as far as the injury goes… (Darnold) hurt his butt muscle, basically,” Rapoport explained during a September 15, interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Kind of jarry and weird and looks strange, but he hurt his butt, which is actually a great outcome because in the hip socket, it seems to be absolutely fine.

“Which everyone on the internet is basically assuming that he’s got like the Tua (Tagovailoa) injury. This was not that or not even close,” Rapoport continued.

“So, I would say the Commanders game in Week 3 is 17 days from when the Seahawks played (vs. Patriots). There is at least a chance that he plays in that game. So I would say probably missing one or two games, which is like (a) really, really good outcome.”

Despite Darnold being sidelined, the Seahawks are still favored against the Cardinals in the NFL odds. Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite at Arizona, per DraftKings.