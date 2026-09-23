Seahawks Star Sam Darnold Pushing to beat Original 4-Week Injury Timeline

The Seattle Seahawks initially prepared for a considerably longer absence from Sam Darnold than the one that now appears possible.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that Seattle originally braced for roughly four weeks without Darnold after the quarterback suffered a glute injury September 9. Darnold, however, began moving around “a lot better” last week and is now trying to beat that timetable.

That adds another layer to an increasingly positive week of injury news.

Darnold is expected to practice in some capacity Wednesday, and Fowler reported that while playing against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 is not a certainty, the quarterback appears to be trending in the right direction.

Sam Darnold’s Injury Has Moved Faster Than Seahawks Expected

The possibility of Darnold playing Sunday isn’t entirely new.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that there was “a chance” his starting quarterback could face Washington, while the Seahawks announced that the plan was to get Darnold back onto the practice field this week. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport subsequently reported that Darnold had a chance to return in Week 3.

Fowler’s update provides the more revealing piece of the timeline.

Seattle wasn’t simply waiting to see whether Darnold would miss another game. According to Fowler, the Seahawks initially prepared for approximately a four-week absence before Darnold’s progress accelerated.

That tracks with Macdonald’s assessment after Seattle’s Week 2 win over Arizona. He said Darnold’s recovery timetable had shifted “quite drastically” in a matter of days.

Darnold suffered the injury on Seattle’s opening possession of the season against the New England Patriots. The Seahawks did not place him on injured reserve, preserving the possibility of an earlier return.

Now that decision looks increasingly relevant.

Drew Lock Gives Seahawks Little Reason to Rush Darnold

Seattle also has the luxury of making Sunday’s decision on Darnold’s health rather than desperation.

Drew Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He has thrown four touchdowns without an interception while handling most of Seattle’s quarterback snaps during its 2-0 start.

Fowler reported that people around the Seahawks repeatedly brought up Lock’s development while discussing Darnold, including praise for his command before the snap and preparation.

That creates a pretty comfortable problem.

Macdonald has made clear that Darnold remains Seattle’s starter when healthy. But Lock’s performance means “healthy” doesn’t need to become “healthy enough” simply because another game is approaching.

Washington has its own quarterback issue. Commanders coach Dan Quinn has confirmed Marcus Mariota will start Sunday after Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow in the Week 2 loss to Dallas.

Wednesday’s practice should tell Seattle more.

The larger development already has arrived: a Seahawks team that once prepared to be without Darnold for roughly a month is now discussing whether it might get him back less than two weeks after the injury.