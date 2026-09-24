Seahawks Star Sam Darnold Reveals What Could Decide Sunday Return

Sam Darnold is pushing to return for the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. After his first practice since suffering a glute injury, the quarterback said he felt good. He also made clear that getting back on the field is only part of the test.

“I’m really striving for that,” Darnold said when asked Thursday if he expects to play Sunday. “But again, like I said, I’m just taking it day by day. Also don’t want to jinx anything.”

Darnold said he felt “a little bit of soreness” after Wednesday’s practice but otherwise responded well. Seattle listed him as a limited participant that day, and coach Mike Macdonald said the plan was to increase his workload through the week before deciding whether he can face Washington.

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Sam Darnold Explains What He Needs Before Playing Sunday

For Darnold, the question goes beyond whether he can stand in the pocket and throw. He wants to trust his body if a play breaks down.

“I think just mentally having confidence,” Darnold said when asked what he needs to feel before Sunday. He pointed specifically to being able to take off and slide without thinking about the injured area, then added that he wants to play fast without “worrying about the hip at all.”

That gives Seahawks fans a more useful measure than a single practice appearance. Darnold said the plan is to keep increasing his reps as long as he continues to feel good. How he responds to those added reps will help determine whether Wednesday’s return leads to a Sunday start.

Macdonald said Wednesday that Darnold’s availability now comes down largely to whether he feels good enough to play. The coach expected the Seahawks to make their decision by the end of Friday, rather than carry uncertainty into the weekend.

Drew Lock Has Kept the Seahawks Winning During Darnold’s Absence

Darnold’s injury initially left him considering possibilities much worse than missing a game. He said a CT scan helped rule out the most frightening scenarios involving his hip bone. The Seahawks have since described his injury as a glute issue, with the hip joint unaffected.

Seattle has also had room to let his recovery progress. Drew Lock took over after Darnold exited the season opener against New England and led the Seahawks to another win over Arizona while Darnold was sidelined. Lock has thrown four touchdowns without a turnover across those two games, according to the team.

Darnold praised his teammate’s work, calling Lock “a baller” and saying his performance came as no surprise inside the building. Still, Darnold said watching from the sideline against Arizona made him miss playing “a ton.”

He has a chance to change that this week. First, he wants to get through practice feeling ready to run, slide and play without guarding the injury.