Seahawks Change Course on Sam Darnold’s Injury Amid Major Update Before Cardinals Game

The Seattle Seahawks may have a few extra days off before the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but new updates on Sam Darnold’s injury are being revealed. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Darnold’s injury is different than what was initially reported.

This has prompted the Seahawks to pursue multiple new opinions before the team finalizes a plan for Darnold’s return timeline. The good news is that Darnold’s injury appears related to a glute issue rather than something with his hip.

This could be a positive development in getting Darnold back on the field sooner rather than later.

“No matter what a hip injury is not good, right bud?” Glazer noted on “Fox NFL Sunday” on September 13, 2026. “This is a better possible scenario because initially they thought he actually fractured that hip socket, which probably would have put him out for the year.

“Instead, there’s a tendon injury in the glute. So here’s what’s happened. They’re still trying to gather information,” Glazer continued.

“So much so that they were getting four second opinions, which I guess would be second, third, fourth (opinions)… to figure out exactly what the timetable will be and what the plan of attack will be for this.

Sam Darnold’ Injury Return Timeline: When Will Seahawks QB Play Again?

Getty Ex-Vikings QB Sam Darnold got hurt on the opening drive of the 2026 regular season.

It remains to be seen just how long Darnold will be out. Seattle has opted against putting Darnold on injured reserve, which would mean the quarterback would be forced to miss at least four games.

The one certainty with Darnold is that the quarterback is not expected to play against the Cardinals in Week 2. Instead, Drew Lock will once again lead the offense.

“So, he’s going to miss next week,” Glazier added. “We have no idea after that.”

Seahawks News: QB Sam Darnold Is Dealing With a Glute Injury Not Related to the Hip

Getty The Seahawks may place Sam Darnold on injured reserve after he departed their Week 1 contest with a hip injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport left the door open for Darnold to potentially return against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Regardless, with Darnold now known to be dealing with a glute injury, the issue is not expected to be serious.

“It’s my understanding is Sam Donald is going to be out next week and then we’ll see,” Rapoport remarked on “NFL Gameday Morning,” on September 13. “So probably a couple games was the description given to me. We will see if he’s able to get there for Week 3 against the Commanders.

“We’ve been calling it a hip injury. My understanding is it’s actually a glute injury. So Donald… he hurt his butt. It’s a muscular injury, not considered to be major.”

With Darnold now expected not to miss many games, the Seahawks will likely lean on Lock during his absence. It would be a surprise if Seattle opted to make a major move for another veteran quarterback while Darnold is sidelined.