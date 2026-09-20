Is Sam Darnold Playing Today? Seattle Seahawks QB Injury Update Gives Timeline

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will not play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 20.

The better news is what may happen next.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on “NFL GameDay Morning” that Darnold is recovering from his glute injury faster than initially expected and has a “pretty good chance” to return to practice in some capacity this week. Rapoport called a Week 3 return possible, though a stretch, and identified Week 4 as the more likely target.

That gives the Seahawks their clearest potential timeline yet for getting their starting quarterback back.

Sam Darnold Could Return to Seahawks Practice This Week

“Sam Darnold is out dealing with a glute injury,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is he’s recovering faster than anybody had anticipated.”

Rapoport added that Darnold could be back at practice “in some form or fashion” this coming week.

As for playing?

“Now could he play Week 3? Possible. Little bit of a stretch, but possible,” Rapoport said. “Week 4 seems like the more likely target for Sam Darnold.”

That timetable lines up with the optimism Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald expressed Friday.

Darnold is “on his way back,” Macdonald told reporters, while stopping short of identifying whether his return would come next week or later.

Seattle travels to face the Washington Commanders in Week 3 on September 27 before returning home to play the Los Angeles Chargers on October 4. If Rapoport’s timetable holds, Washington becomes the aggressive return date. Los Angeles is the more realistic target.

What Happened to Sam Darnold?

Darnold suffered the injury when he was sacked at the end of Seattle’s opening possession against the New England Patriots in Week 1. He left the game and did not return.

The injury was initially announced as a hip issue, but further testing showed Darnold’s hip joint was not affected. The Seahawks instead described it as a “very unique soft-tissue injury” involving his glute and classified it as short term.

Another encouraging sign came Wednesday when Macdonald said Seattle did not expect to place Darnold on injured reserve.

An IR move would have required Darnold to miss at least four games. Instead, Seattle kept him on the active roster and chose to evaluate his recovery week by week.

Rapoport’s latest report offers some justification for that decision. Darnold now appears to have a legitimate chance to miss only one or two additional starts.

Drew Lock Starts for Seahawks Against Cardinals

There is no suspense surrounding Sunday’s quarterback situation.

Seattle officially ruled Darnold out, and Drew Lock will start against Arizona. Rookie Jalen Milroe will serve as Lock’s backup.

Lock already got an emergency audition in the opener after Darnold went down, helping Seattle finish off a 13-10 comeback win over New England. This time, he has had a full practice week operating as the starter.

The Seahawks therefore don’t need to rush Darnold back simply to stabilize the position for one Sunday.

And after the uncertainty that followed Darnold’s exit in Week 1, that’s where the injury story has changed most. Seattle knows he isn’t playing in Arizona. It may soon get him back on the practice field.

The question is shifting from how long Darnold will be out to whether he can make Week 3, or whether Seattle gives him the extra week and aims for the Chargers on October 4.