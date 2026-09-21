Mike Macdonald Leaves Door Open on Sam Darnold Ahead of Week 3

Sam Darnold may not be out much longer.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Monday on his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports that Darnold has a chance to return from his glute injury and play against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, moving the conversation beyond whether the quarterback can simply get back onto the practice field.

Asked for an update on Darnold one day after expressing optimism about his progress, Macdonald said there was nothing new yet.

“No update from yesterday,” Macdonald said. “He’ll do his work today and then we’ll see Wednesday. I’m not hiding or trying to be a certain type of way. I’m just trying to tell ya let’s see if he can practice.”

Then came the more significant question: Is there a chance Darnold can play this week?

“There is a chance, yeah,” Macdonald said.

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Sam Darnold’s Wednesday Practice Status Is the Next Test

That does not make Darnold a lock to face Washington on September 27. It does, however, give Seattle a realistic path toward getting its starting quarterback back only two games after he suffered the injury.

Darnold was hurt on the Seahawks’ opening possession of their Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. What was initially described as a hip injury was later diagnosed as an unusual soft-tissue injury to his glute, with the hip joint unaffected.

The Seahawks have maintained from the beginning that the injury was considered short term. They also chose not to place Darnold on injured reserve, a move that would have required him to miss at least four games.

Macdonald’s outlook has grown increasingly optimistic since then. After Seattle’s 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, he said Darnold’s recovery timetable had shifted “quite drastically” in a positive direction and raised the possibility that Darnold could return to practice this week.

Monday added the part that matters most: practicing this week could lead to playing this week.

Drew Lock Gives Seahawks Room to Be Patient With Darnold

Seattle also has little reason to rush Darnold before he is ready.

Drew Lock delivered a strong performance in his place against Arizona, completing 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Seattle improved to 2-0 with the 31-7 victory.

Lock has now played the bulk of both Seahawks games this season after replacing Darnold early against New England. He has thrown four touchdowns without an interception while Seattle has won both games.

That gives Macdonald a useful luxury as Darnold works his way back. The Seahawks can evaluate what Darnold is physically capable of doing rather than making the decision out of desperation at quarterback.

Seahawks Face Commanders in Week 3

Seattle visits the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 27, with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Before then, Wednesday figures to provide the clearest indication yet of whether Darnold has a real chance to start. If he can practice — and how much work he can handle — should help determine whether Monday’s possibility turns into a legitimate Week 3 return.

For now, Macdonald is not ruling it out.